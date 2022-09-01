Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen and Mark & Graham Add New Products and Collaborations to Halloween Assortments and Re-launch Customer-Favorite Collections as Customers Shop to Start Seasonal Celebrations Early

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the official launch of Halloween season across the company's entire portfolio of brands. Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Mark & Graham have all moved up the launch of festive tabletop, glassware, barware, entertaining, décor and costume collections to accommodate the early increase in demand for seasonal items as customers show interest in starting the celebration of Halloween earlier than ever before.

"Our in-house design teams – across all brands – have created a Halloween assortment that offers our customers unmatched quality and imaginative details that make you want to celebrate at the first sight of fall," said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and CEO, Laura Alber. "Our customers know they can come to us for everything they need to create magical memories this Halloween season, whether they are celebrating at home by cooking, baking, decorating, hosting a party or dressing up in costumes as a family."

Customers shopping and searching the Williams Sonoma website and retail stores, will find the brand's largest Halloween collection to date. To help customers celebrate in style, Williams Sonoma expanded the brand's most popular Halloween collections by offering 25% more product than previous years. New additions to the brand's popular collaboration with PEANUTS™ feature Snoopy, Woodstock and Charlie Brown on items ranging from food and tabletop pieces to baking tools and glassware. Collectors of William Sonoma's in-house designed seasonal tabletop collections, will find new items for festive celebrations that perfectly complement new Halloween-inspired cocktail mixes, perishable food items and confections. In addition to new line extensions of popular collections, the Williams Sonoma brand also has exciting new Halloween product collaborations with Flour Shop, Butter Love & Hard Work, Pottery Barn Kids, Georgetown Cupcakes, Dash and more. The full Williams Sonoma Halloween assortment of tabletop, food, baking and tools, and décor can be found both in stores and online at Williams-Sonoma.com/Halloween.

Global design company, West Elm, has also launched an expanded Halloween assortment with even more design innovation to help customers celebrate the season in style. From slithering Metal Snake covered wine glasses to Terracotta Skull Candle Holders, the West Elm Halloween assortment has everything customers will need to curate a home that screams spooky-chic. Festive Halloween dinnerware and Trick-or-Treat Pillow Sets add a sweet edge to the collection. Customers are invited to shop the full assortment at westelm.com and can join the conversation on social with @westelm.

Pottery Barn has expanded their Halloween assortment with everything needed to get into the holiday spirit, from enchanted lanterns and outdoor lit décor, to skeleton drinkware and bar tools. For customers looking for a festive tabletop, Pottery Barn launched spirited dinnerware featuring friendly ghosts and pretty pumpkins for the ultimate Halloween spread. There's also a range of new playful pillows, from cozy pumpkins in seasonal fall colors, to a ghost and bat shaped pillow in soft sherpa. The brand also launched additions to the PEANUTS™ collection with new tabletop and outdoor décor that brings the beloved comic-strip nostalgia to every home. Customers can visit Pottery Barn's Halloween Shop for the full offering.

Pottery Barn Kids launched a Halloween assortment with trend-forward new styles and product innovations in costumes, treat bags, accessories, bedding, décor, and tabletop offered in the brand's Halloween shop. From family costumes available in newborn through adult sizes, to festive bedding, Pottery Barn Kids is a one-stop-shop for any Halloween celebration. Customers looking for costumes will find Pottery Barn Kids offers options ranging from kid-favorite characters to spooky classics in a variety of styles. Finished with garment quality stitching, the costumes feature magical details that stand out, such as light-up LED capabilities and glow-in-the-dark icons. The brand's in-house design atelier thoughtfully creates each piece with quality and style in mind. To match the costumes, customers can also add Pottery Barn Kids' coordinating accessories and treat bags that can be personalized in a range of font and color options for a complete look. Pottery Barn Teen designed Halloween Bat string lights to add spooky detail to any space, and festive themed pajamas to get into the Halloween spirit. Customers can shop the Pottery Barn Kids Halloween and Pottery Barn Teen assortment by visiting PotteryBarnKids.com and PBTeen.com, and join the conversation on social media @potterybarnkids and @potterybarnteen.

For additional options in personalized Halloween celebrations, Mark & Graham is debuting the brand's most extensive Halloween collection to date, offering items in key categories which include entertainment, home décor, games, accessories, and pet apparel. All items can be personalized with festive phrases, monograms, as well as bat and pumpkin icons. This year's Mark & Graham Halloween collection ranges from a new Ghost Cheese Board to a customer favorite Candy Corn Dog Sweater. Additionally, the brand created a curated shop featuring inspiring ideas for product personalization with phrases like, "Here for the Boos," "Eat, Drink & Be Scary" and "Witch's Brew" on some of the other most popular entertainment items for Halloween parties. For more inspiration, customers can visit: markandgraham.com/Halloween.

