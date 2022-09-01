– College Scholarships to be Awarded as Part of "Cheers to Diversity Student Essay Contest" –

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's")—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced it will once again provide the digital courses 306: African-American History and 306: Continuing the Story at no cost to all public and private high schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida, and Dallas and Collin counties in Texas. Students who complete the courses are invited to participate in the "Cheers to Diversity Student Essay Contest" for a chance to win a $2,500 college scholarship.

Developed by leading education technology company EVERFI, the 306: African-American History curriculum brings to life the important leaders and events whose impact changed the fabric of American life. The course covers four key eras and allows students to take control of their journey as they travel at their own pace through the curriculum. Launched in 2021, 306: Continuing the Story extends the previous lessons, teaching students about events in U.S. history from both before and after the Civil Rights Era that have shaped the experiences of many Black people in the United States.

Since launching the program in 2020, Southern Glazer's 306 program has reached over 6,600 students across 78 unique schools, resulting in more than 11,400 hours of learning. In the 2021-2022 academic year, participating students achieved an incredible 82% learning gain, with 82% of students agreeing that the course shared stories they had not previously heard.

Southern Glazer's also launched the "Cheers to Diversity Student Essay Contest" during Fall 2021, where students were asked to reflect on the content covered in the digital courses with a 300-word essay. The four students below from Hollywood Hills High School in Florida were each awarded a $2,500 college scholarship in the form of Leaf College Savings gift cards:

Alexandra Kissi

A'maire Dominguez

Isabella Barios

Summer Prescott

Southern Glazer's is excited to offer the same opportunity to students who complete the 306 digital courses during the 2022-2023 school year.

"This course was very informational and taught me different things I never knew in history," said a former participating student from Florida. Another student shared, "I will be more confident in standing up for what I believe in and advocating for more people to use our voice."

Teachers, guidance counselors, and school administrators in the available counties who are interested in implementing this program for the 2021-2022 school year can contact the following EVERFI Implementation Specialists for details:

In Florida: Sasha Behm at sbehm@everfi.com

In Texas: Stephanie Onyeador at sonyeador@everfi.com

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer's was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer's was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI from Blackbaud BLKB is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005062/en/