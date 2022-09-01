Transport Topics released ranking of the largest for-hire carriers

Schneider SNDR, a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, was included in the Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carriers. Among the 100 companies listed, Schneider was included within the top ten, coming in at number eight.

The 2022 Transport Topics Top 100 list ranks the largest for-hire carriers in the United States and Canada based on annual revenue. Furthermore, Transport Topics conducts an annual survey across the industry and analyzes net income, employee size and number of tractors and trailers.

Schneider's focus remains on providing customers with excellent service and their promise of always delivering.

The company recently announced a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace for bulk shippers via its Schneider FreightPower® platform, continuing to find new avenues for shippers and creating logistics efficiencies.

Schneider offers a range of services to meet unique supply chain needs. To learn more about Schneider's abilities and broad portfolio of transportation and logistics services, visit Schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network, and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005089/en/