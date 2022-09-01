DERMA E Launches at Walmart in New Natural Face Care Section

Natural skin care brand announces launch at Walmart, adding 10 products from 3 clinically proven collections to the Natural Face Care section

Clinically proven, dermatologist recommended clean skincare brand DERMA E has today announced their launch at Walmart, where they'll be stocking 10 products from their clinically proven Vitamin C, Hydrating, and Anti Wrinkle lines to the shelves of Walmart stores across the country in the Natural Face Care Section.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our clean, sustainable, and highly effective products through our launch in Walmart. With these 10 SKU's, we hope to offer our proven clean beauty solutions to even more customers from all across the U.S.," said Kyra Greweling, Vice President Sales.

Derma E's dermatologist recommended Vitamin C line at Walmart will include their top selling Vitamin C Concentrated Serum, as well as the Vitamin C Gentle Daily Cleansing Paste, Vitamin C Intense Night Cream, and Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer. Clinically proven to brighten and boost radiance*, DERMA E's Vitamin C collection is formulated with 100% stabilized Vitamin C, moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid, skin-balancing probiotics, antioxidant-rich vitamins, and botanicals to even skin tone & build skin's natural defenses while minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles and supporting collagen health.

4-week clinical results confirm: 82% Improved in skin radiance / brightness*

*Based on results from independent 6-week clinical studies on the Vitamin C line that included the Vitamin C Daily Brightening Cleanser, Vitamin C Concentrated Serum, Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer, and Vitamin C Intense Night Cream.

The brand's hyaluronic acid infused Hydrating collection at Walmart will feature their Ultra Hydrating Alkaline Cloud Cleanser, Ultra Hydrating Serum, and the Hydrating Day Cream. These dermatologist recommended, clinically proven hydrating products showed a 100% improvement in skin hydration* immediately after the first application as well as after 4 weeks of product use. Skin is plumped and replenished with essential vitamins and botanicals and vegan hyaluronic acid delivers intense moisture for healthy hydration while infused humectants work to reduce dullness, fine lines, and flakiness.

4-week clinical results confirm: 100% Improved skin hydration*

*Based on results from independent 4-week clinical studies on the Hydrating line that included the Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, Ultra Hydrating Serum, Day Cream, Night Cream and Eye Cream.

Finally, Walmart will welcome DERMA E's Anti Wrinkle Collection with three highly effective products. The Anti Wrinkle Retinol Cleanser, Anti Wrinkle Renewal Cream, and the Anti Wrinkle Treatment Oil join the Hydrating and Vitamin C collections at Walmart for even more powerful, clean solutions. Clinically proven to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and other skin irregularities*, DERMA E's Anti-Wrinkle line is ideal for dry, oily and combination skin. With highly effective, natural ingredients including skin-renewing Retinol, plant-derived Bakuchiol, gently exfoliating Glycolic Acids, and nourishing vitamin solutions to support surface cell renewal, each product in this age-defying line leaves skin smooth, glowing and renewed.

6-week clinical results confirm: 100% improved skin firmness after 4 weeks, 97% improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after 6 weeks, 97% improvement in skin elasticity after 6 weeks*

*Based on results from independent 6-week clinical studies on the Anti-Wrinkle line including the Anti-Aging Regenerative Serum, Day Cream, and Night Cream

Dermatologist-recommended, and doctor-developed, this entrance into Walmart stores across the U.S. will allow DERMA E even deeper market penetration, providing an opportunity to reach new customers all across the United States and spread their clean, natural skincare message. DERMA E's clean beauty solutions are formulated with the most potent natural antioxidants and targeted vitamin solutions, ensuring they deliver unmatched results without the use of harmful chemicals.

DERMA E clean skincare products can now be shopped at over 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide as well as on Walmart.com.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E's mission is to deliver high quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E's products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005020/en/