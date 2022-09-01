David Foster Named Chairman of CCC Board of Directors

CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, today announced the appointment of David Foster as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"As a member of our Board of Directors for 17 years, David has played a huge part in guiding CCC as we expanded our portfolio of solutions, advanced a pro-copyright agenda, and grew rightsholder royalties," said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. "David is the right person to lead CCC's Board amidst industry, economic, and geo-political uncertainty as we continue to help people navigate vast amounts of data to find contextually relevant information that supports informed decision-making."

Foster is the CEO of Portland, OR-based Business Valuation Resources (BVR), the leading data, training, and research provider for the global business valuation profession. Prior to BVR, Foster was the co-founder and president of IOMA, Inc., a management publisher part of the Bureau of National Affairs (BNA), now Bloomberg Industry Group. He has also served on the boards of commercial organizations, including Kennedy Information, FDANews, North American Publishing, and Pike & Fischer, and on not-for-profit boards, including those of Bates College in Maine and Symphony Space in New York City. Foster is also a founding member and Executive Committee leader for Renewd, a thought leadership organization serving the needs of C-suite leaders of subscription- and event-based information companies, and former President of the Specialized Information Publishers Association (SIPA).

"CCC has pioneered the way information is licensed, distributed, integrated, accessed and shared around the world," said Foster. "As Chairman of the Board, I look forward to helping CCC in its efforts to address customer demand for more valuable copyright licenses, enhanced and richer data analytic tools, and solutions to support Open Access."

Foster has been a member of CCC's Board since 2005, previously holding the position of Audit Committee Chair, and currently serves on the Executive Committee. Foster succeeds Jack Hoeft, who served as Chairman for over 20 years.

"Throughout his tenure, Jack has been instrumental in leading CCC through tremendous industry growth and change," said Armstrong. "I am deeply appreciative to Jack for his guidance as we established and maintained CCC's leadership in copyright and information management. Everyone at CCC thanks Jack for his unrelenting dedication to our company, our customers, and our community."

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

ABOUT BVR

Top business valuation firms depend on BVR for authoritative market data, continuing professional education, and expert opinion. Its customers include business appraisers, certified public accountants, M&A professionals, business brokers, lawyers and judges, private equity funds and venture capitalists, owners, and CFOs, among others. For more information, please visit bvresources.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005001/en/