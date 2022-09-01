Fluence Adds Two New Executives to Leadership Team

New executive hires bring decades of experience in areas critical to Fluence's growing consolidation and close business

Fluence Technologies, the only provider of purpose-built financial consolidation, close and reporting software for high-growth businesses, today announced the appointments of Christine Peart as Chief Financial Officer and David Wood as Chief Revenue Officer, underscoring the company's commitment to accelerating growth in this fast-growing market.

"It is my privilege to welcome Christine and Dave to our talented team, to which they bring deep industry expertise that will greatly serve Fluence as we continue our momentum in the market with our award-winning, modern consolidation and close solution," said Michael Morrison, CEO of Fluence. "There is a huge addressable market for Fluence, and with Christine overseeing our finance and human resources functions, and Dave leading our global go-to-market strategies, we are well positioned to extend the company's reach and influence."

Peart joins Fluence with more than two decades of experience with high growth, early-stage technology companies. Her deep expertise in the SaaS software world and managing global operations will be invaluable for Fluence. Previously, Peart served as CFO of CoreView, Inc., a multinational SaaS management platform provider. Prior to CoreView, Peart held various finance leadership roles at OpenSpan, Avangate and Kahua.

Wood brings 20+ years of experience and a proven track record in the corporate performance management (CPM) space. His broad go-to-market expertise, both direct and with partners, is an ideal fit for Fluence. Previously, Wood served as Vice President, Sales for North America at CPM vendor CCH Tagetik. He also held various sales leadership roles at Cognos, IBM, Datawatch and Certent.

Peart and Wood join Fluence at a pivotal time, as the lockdowns of 2020 forced accounting departments to adapt to managing the close-to-report cycle without face-to-face contact, prompting many to explore adopting digital cloud technologies to facilitate the process. As a result, the consolidation and close market is experiencing dynamic growth around the world and with organizations of all sizes.

About Fluence Technologies - www.fluencetech.com

Fluence is the only pure-play financial consolidation, close and reporting software for high growth businesses. Our customers go live in weeks, close their books in days and report intelligence in real time. We deliver game-changing efficiency gains and trusted, timely numbers to over 900 customers so they get the time, control and confidence they deserve. Fluence is out-of-the-box, no-coding software with a full Excel interface and enterprise-grade capabilities for immediate adoption and quick time to value, all in a truly finance-owned solution. Welcome to Fluence...we close early.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005344/en/