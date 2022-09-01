Flexibility of Wide Serial-Port Expansion Easily Scales to Meet Connectivity Requirements

MaxLinear Inc. MXL today announced that Digi International DGII, a global leader in IoT connectivity products and services, selected MaxLinear PCIe bridges and serial transceivers for the Digi Connect® IT high-performance console access servers used in data center and infrastructure markets.

As the nature of employment continues to change dramatically, remote access has become a vital workplace strategy, driving the greater need for secure remote management of data centers and devices. Digi Connect® IT console access servers give remote workers high-speed connectivity to securely and reliably monitor performance, troubleshoot issues, and supply reliable backup in the server room, at branch offices, or in other remote locations.

Console servers must connect up to 96 servers simultaneously through serial protocols such as RS-232. The MaxLinear PCIe bridges provide wide serial-port expansion that easily scales with customer connectivity requirements These products are well suited to the rapidly growing segment of 64-port (and higher) console servers. Pin compatibility across the family and expansion bus interface allows easy scaling from 4 up to 16 serial ports on a single PCIe lane.

"Thanks to the growth of IoT and cloud storage, the data center market is growing and expected to reach revenues of over $69 billion by 2024 according to Research and Markets," said James Lougheed, Vice President of Marketing, High-Performance Analog & Accelerators for MaxLinear. "MaxLinear is committed to providing a wide range of products to serve the data center market, including PCIe bridges, serial transceivers, storage accelerators, optical transceivers, power regulators, Ethernet PHYs and switches. We're very proud to partner with Digi and provide key components for their console access servers found in data centers worldwide."

"MaxLinear is a market leader in PCIe bridges and has been a dependable component supplier to Digi for years," said Terry Schneider, Vice President of Supply Chain for Digi. "We remain committed to providing secure and innovative products that bring unsurpassed reliability in remote connectivity applications. By integrating MaxLinear technologies, Digi can continue to deliver excellence in Digi Connect remote console access servers with greater scalability and performance."

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

About Digi International

Digi International DGII is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to partnership with Digi International and MaxLinear's PCIe Bridges and serial transceivers, including but not limited to, with respect to the data center, infrastructure and Industrial IoT markets, potential market opportunity and anticipated growth, and the functionality, performance, integration and benefits of use of such products, including with Digi Connect IT high performance consoles access servers. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia and Belarus, or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

