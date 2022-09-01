ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the "Company") PUMP today announced that STEP Energy Services (USA) Ltd., a subsidiary of STEP Energy Services Ltd. ("STEP") STEP has acquired ProPetro's Coiled Tubing assets, which were used for services including frac plug mill-out, wellbore clean-out, tubing-conveyed perforating and nitrogen pumping. ProPetro elected to receive consideration in the form of cash and shares in STEP, reflecting ProPetro's confidence in STEP's ability to grow the business and create value.

"This is a great transaction for ProPetro and all of our stakeholders," said Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer of ProPetro. "Our goal was to rationalize our portfolio while positioning the Coiled Tubing business' assets and talented team for even greater success. STEP is a leader in the coiled-tubing market, with a proven track record of growth and ability to bring new technologies to market. As part of STEP, the assets will have the appropriate scale to effectively compete and achieve their full potential. We are grateful for the contributions of our teammates who supported this business over the past several years, and are pleased that they will have the opportunity to transition to STEP, which shares our dedication to customers, and focus on operating safely, efficiently and effectively."

Sledge continued, "We will continue to actively manage ProPetro's portfolio of assets to ensure we have the best mix to serve our customers and create value for shareholders. At the same time, we continue to pursue value-enhancing opportunities to drive sustainable long-term growth, margin expansion and cash flow generation. We are confident we are taking the right steps to unlock the value inherent in ProPetro."

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

About STEP

STEP is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Its combination of modern equipment along with its commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures. STEP has a high-performance, safety-focused culture and its experienced technical office and field professionals are committed to providing innovative, reliable and cost-effective solutions to its clients. Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP has grown into a North American service provider delivering completion and stimulation services to exploration and production ("E&P") companies in Canada and the U.S. Its Canadian services are focused in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB"), while in the U.S., its fracturing and coiled tubing services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas, the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ basins in Colorado and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Advisors

PPHB, LP acted as financial advisor to ProPetro in the transaction. Bracewell LLP acted as legal counsel for ProPetro.

Forward-Looking Statements

