Hyliion Holdings to Host Virtual Ride and Drive Event on September 13, 2022

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN ("Hyliion,") a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, will be hosting a Virtual Ride and Drive at 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The all-virtual event will feature a tour of Hyliion's headquarters in Austin, Texas, product demonstrations of the Hypertruck ERX, and a presentation from Hyliion's CEO Thomas Healy, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Hyliion's Virtual Ride and Drive

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Register for and access the Virtual Ride and Drive here: https://hyliionvirtualrideanddrive.open-exchange.net/welcome

An archived webcast of the Virtual Ride and Drive will be accessible on the Investor Relations portion of Hyliion's website after the event concludes.

About Hyliion
Hyliion's mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

