Enerpac Tool Group Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC will announce its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company's website at https://www.enerpactoolgroup.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

