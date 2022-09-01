ñol

Savara to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read

Savara Inc. SVRA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that Matt Pauls, Chair and CEO, Savara will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available at 7:00 AM ET/4:00 AM PT on September 12, 2022 on Savara's website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

