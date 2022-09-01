Gary Wagner Joins Alliant Insurance Services

Experienced Account Executive strengthens the Power team

Gary Wagner has joined Alliant Insurance Services as a First Vice President, Alliant Power, one of the 13 Alliant industry-dedicated verticals. Wagner has experience and will work with clients in all areas of power. Wagner will be responsible for managing service teams to ensure clients have creative solutions and comprehensive risk management plans.

"Gary has such a broad range of experiences dealing with all types of power generation clients," said Robert Bothwell, Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Alliant Power. "This breadth of knowledge gives him a strong foundation for dealing with current client needs and a good sense of how to tackle long-term risk planning."

Wagner has been in the insurance industry for 24 years with the last 13 years as an account executive focused in the power sector. His industry experience includes traditional US markets, as well as London, Bermuda and the industry-specific mutual. Prior to working for an insurance broker, Wagner worked for four years adjusting property and casualty claims in the transportation sector.

Wagner is an Accredited Adviser in Insurance (AAI) and Associate in Claims (AIC). He is also a Past President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Omaha and was awarded the Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska Young Agent of the Year in 2012.

We recently recorded a podcast with Wagner that contains more information about his experience and why he decided to join Alliant, which can be found here.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005023/en/