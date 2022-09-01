Agilent Technologies Inc. A today announced that it is collaborating with METTLER TOLEDO to address one of the biggest concerns in any laboratory—error-prone sample preparation. This integrated solution allows the automatic and seamless transfer of weighing results and the associated metadata from METTLER TOLEDO LabX™ Balance software to Agilent OpenLab software.

Sample preparation is a critical part of many laboratory workflows. It is a time-consuming bottleneck and a frequent source of errors and inaccuracies that often leads to costly quality investigations or rework. This solution from Agilent and METTLER TOLEDO, launched in Munich at Analytica 2022 in June, offers a fully automated and digitalized LC or GC workflow designed to eliminate common errors in the weighing process.

The complete solution automatically transfers weighing results to the latest release of Sample Scheduler for Agilent OpenLab CDS. Sample Scheduler retrieves the sample and weight data from the METTLER TOLEDO LabX software and allows users to seamlessly route sample and weighing information to any instrument in the laboratory.

"We are pleased to announce this collaboration with METTLER TOLEDO," said Jacob Thaysen, president, Agilent's Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group. He added, "This new sample preparation workflow not only improves results, but it also offers a truly digital user experience for operating chromatographic instruments—helping our customers build their labs of the future."

"This is a prime example of how two prevalent vendors of lab equipment have collaborated to address one of the biggest concerns in the laboratory," said Patrick Kaltenbach, CEO of METTLER TOLEDO. "The seamless integration of balances and chromatography instruments in a digital and automated sample preparation and analysis process allows a drastic reduction or even elimination of transcription and calculation errors, significantly increasing lab productivity."

By addressing one of the biggest, most basic laboratory challenges—transferring weighing results accurately to other lab systems—the Agilent/METTLER TOLEDO solution will accelerate the digital transformation of laboratories.

