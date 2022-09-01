Kim Anstett Appointed Trellix Chief Information Officer

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced Kim Anstett has joined Trellix as Chief Information Officer (CIO). As CIO, Anstett leads Trellix's global information and technology systems organization and joins the Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

"Kim has a proven record of building high-performing IT organizations," said Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix. "No doubt she will do the same at Trellix while also serving as our 'customer zero' for our market leading products."

Trellix is focused on accelerating the use of XDR architecture across enterprises, commercial businesses and governments to both advance organization security posture and to ease cybersecurity incident response and management. As CIO, Anstett is responsible for executing a technology strategy designed to drive efficiency, flexibility and innovation across the business.

"My number one priority as CIO is to deliver insights to our business to serve our customers. Second is furthering diversity, equity, inclusion and development for my teams," said Anstett, CIO of Trellix. "I am motivated by people, process and technology, and I see a lot of alignment with Trellix's ethos as a home for soulful work."

With more than 25 years' industry experience, Anstett was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Iron Mountain leading teams across product development and innovation. Prior, she was CIO at Nielsen, focused on customer value and increased cybersecurity outcomes. She holds a B.S. from Tufts University and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Quotient Technology. Anstett begins at Trellix today and reports to CEO Bryan Palma.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company's open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today's most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

