BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY Chief Financial Officer Henry Dubois will be attending the Lake Street Capital Markets 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Yale Club in New York.

Mr. Dubois will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns, and operates one of the industry's leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky's Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky's constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

