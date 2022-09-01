ñol

Capri Holdings Limited Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI, a global fashion luxury group, today announced that John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas J. Edwards, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, held at the Conrad Hotel in New York City, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005281/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The event will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. An archived replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

