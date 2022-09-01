Full Spectrum Skin Cancer Management Now Available at The Best You® Collingwood Clinic

Skin Cancer Care, a division of The Best You®, is excited to announce to the Collingwood and surrounding area that it is now offering the full spectrum of skin cancer management.

It is estimated that, in Canada, one-third of newly diagnosed cancers is a skin cancer of which the majority is basal cell carcinoma, followed by squamous cell carcinoma. Currently, approximately 40% of Canadians have pre-cancerous lesions in the form of actinic keratosis. Malignant melanoma accounts for 5% of skin cancers and remains the deadliest form of skin cancer. With alarming statistics like these, it is essential that Canadians have access to screening and treatment facilities geared towards preventing and treating skin cancer.

The Best You - Skin Cancer Care services encompass everything from prevention and early diagnosis right through to surgical management and continued surveillance, as required. Patients can now access the following services via a referral from their family physicians.

Full body/face examination

Focused assessment and management of lesion(s)

Same-day biopsy of skin lesion(s)

Skin cancer prevention counselling

Preventive treatments

Skin cancer management (medical, surgical, laser)

Cosmetic mole/skin lesion management

Scar management

As a division of The Best You, Skin Cancer Care coordinates the medical, surgical and/or laser management of lesions with the goal of curing while optimizing cosmetic outcomes. Consultations, biopsies, and the surgical management of all malignant and pre-malignant lesions as well as the management associated with facial scars are insurable benefits through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan ("OHIP").

"Given skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, The Best You through our Skin Cancer Care division is proud to be at the forefront of prevention and management of this disease. We believe these services are of great benefit to the community, allowing for rapid access to diagnostics, treatment and management of skin cancers," commented Sebastien Charles, President & COO of The Best You.

Skin Cancer Care (Collingwood) is happy to consult and coordinate care for patients. All physician referrals are managed centrally for quick bookings. Visit https://skincancercare.ca for more information.

Our Collingwood team of physicians:

Dr. John Gencarelli MD, FRCSC

Dr. Jessica Gencarelli MD, CCFP

Dr. Deniz Akyurekli MD, FRCSC

About The Best You®

The Best You (https://thebestyou.com) has been a leading provider of safe and effective cosmetic medical, laser and surgical procedures and skin cancer management. The clinics provide skin cancer screening and surgical treatments which are covered by OHIP via its Skin Cancer Care network (https://skincancercare.ca). The clinics, together with their affiliated physicians and specialists, provide private pay cosmetic procedures such as injectable neuromodulators and fillers, platelet-rich plasma ("PRP") procedures, popular cosmetic surgery procedures as well as a full range of non-invasive skin care and cosmetic offerings. The Best You also carries a full range of skin care and dermatology products that are available in-clinic and on their online shop (https://shop.thebestyou.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005288/en/