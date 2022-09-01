Angelo Gordon to Participate in Climate Action's Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2022

Angelo Gordon, a $52 billion alternative investment firm focused on credit and real estate investing, is pleased to share that Anuj Mittal, Head of Europe Real Estate and member of the firm's ESG Committee, will participate at Climate Action's Sustainable Investment Forum North America 2022 on the "Real Estate and Green Infrastructure Investing" panel to be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in New York.

The panel will focus on key trends in sustainable real estate investing and how investors can future proof the value of green real estate. It will also explore global real estate sustainability benchmarking and ESG assessment criteria.

ABOUT ANGELO, GORDON & CO., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. ("Angelo Gordon") is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

