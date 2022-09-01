Empower: Taft-Hartley plan growth driven by higher optimism, use of tech tools

60 percent of executives from organizations with unionized members stated that their organization had increased its investment in financial wellness education and similar resources*

Workers saving for retirement through Taft-Hartley defined contribution plans enjoy higher levels of optimism about the future, feel greater commitment from their organizations and tend to make heightened use of digital tools to help in their retirement planning process.

According to recent research, 81 percent of union representatives and advocates expect union membership to increase in light of the experience workers had during the pandemic. And to further help union workers, approximately 60 percent of executives from organizations with unionized members stated that their organization had increased its investment in financial wellness education and similar resources.**

In addition, Taft-Hartley plan members tend to increasingly embrace personalized digital technology tools — such as mobile phones and tablets — to help assist them with retirement planning.

"Labor Day is a time to celebrate American workers and recognize all that unions have done and continue to achieve for our country," said Rich Linton, president and chief operating officer, Empower. "We are proud to serve these clients and help workers achieve the retirement security they deserve."

Empower is seeing tremendous growth and retention success with Taft-Hartley clients — particularly amid the recent acquisitions of Prudential Retirement and MassMutual. The combination of the two acquired organizations joins 65 years of combined experience and serves 931,000 plan members, more than 350 clients and more than $79 billion in assets across more than 25 trades.***

As of July 2022, Empower has proudly maintained a retention rate of 100 percent with recent Taft-Hartley plans such as International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 Annuity Plan, Steamfitters and Plumbers Local Union 464, UA Local 85 Plumbers, Steamfitters & HVACR Service Technicians, and IATSE Local 11.

Empower has a team of more than 50 retirement professionals dedicated to Taft-Hartley plans who can help clients navigate the nuances of these plans.

Taft-Hartley plans (multiemployer plans) are collectively bargained by a labor union and more than one employer in a specific industry. These plans typically cover union members who work in industries where it is common to move from employer to employer and includes provisions where participants receive specific contributions based on work with multiple employers, as long as each employer is part of the collective bargaining agreement requiring contributions.

"When IBEW Local 490 recently transitioned to Empower, we wanted to make it as easy and seamless as possible for our members," said Jim Lukeman, Fund Administrator, IBEW Local 490. "Empower immediately scheduled live education sessions so members could learn how to access their new accounts and ask questions. Their relationship manager attends each of our trustee meetings, and Empower's service team was so responsive with fielding questions and providing educational resources — it went above and beyond our expectations."

Empower delivers a plan member's retirement planning experience through multiple channels, including a new website as well as mobile apps for use on phones and tablets. A member's projected income is the focal point of the website experience, allowing each member to quickly view the percentage of their estimated income they are on track to replace in retirement. Empower's website is a driving force in helping plan members stay on a successful financial path. It gives users a personalized view of their estimated monthly retirement income — and shows where they stand, where they may need to go and what steps to take next.

"Empower has continually enhanced its technology platforms and digital solutions to help meet the needs of union workers," said Rick Johnson, Business Manager of Heat & Frost Insulators Local 135 and Trustee for the Western States Insulators & Allied Workers' Individual Account Plan. "Having the ability to interact and engage with a custom app or a mobile device wherever they are, whenever they want, is key to improving their financial health and helping them feel more confident about achieving their goals."

Learn more about Empower's Taft-Hartley business.

About Empower

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets1 for more than 17 million retirement plan participants1 and is the nation's second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.2 Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; Taft-Hartley plans; small, mid-size and large corporate 401(k) clients; nonprofit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager. For more information please visit empower.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

1 As of June 30, 2022. Information refers to the business of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and its subsidiaries, including Empower Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York and Empower Financial Services, Inc. EAIC's consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were $1,289.3B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. EAIC's statutory assets total $77.2B and liabilities total $74.3B. ELAINY statutory assets total $6.9B and liabilities total $6.7B.

2 Pensions & Investments 2020 Defined Contribution Survey Ranking as of April 2021.

* Economist Impact, 2021

** Economist Impact, 2021

*** As of April 2022.

On August 1, 2022, Empower announced that it is changing the names of various companies within its corporate group to align the names with the Empower brand. For more information regarding the name changes, please visit empower.com/name-change.

Securities, when presented, are offered and/or distributed by Empower Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. EFSI is an affiliate of Empower Retirement, LLC; Empower Funds, Inc.; and registered investment adviser Empower Advisory Group, LLC. This material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, legal or tax recommendations or advice.

Empower refers to the products and services offered by Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and its subsidiaries, including Empower Retirement, LLC. Empower is not affiliated with Prudential or its affiliates. All product names, logos and brands are property of their respective owners.

"EMPOWER," "EMPOWER RETIREMENT," and all associated logos and product names are trademarks of EAIC. Prudential and all associated logos are registered trademarks owned by The Prudential Insurance Company of America and are used under license.

WF-2025050 1979950 RO2405605-0822

Learn More:

To learn more about how we're empowering plan sponsors and their participants to be more engaged in their retirement plans than ever before, call us at 800-719-9914.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005177/en/