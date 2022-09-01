ñol

Elanco to Participate in Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN will attend the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:50 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our approach to sustainability, Elanco Healthy Purpose™ – all to advance the health of animals, people, planet, and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

