Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. ("Reynolds," "RCP" or the "Company") REYN today announced that management will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware; that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

