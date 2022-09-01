ViewSonic Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Continued Transformation, Strategic Solutions and Ongoing Innovation

Company Evolves with Display Technologies and "Ecosystem as a Service" Advancements

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, celebrates its 35th anniversary. For more than three decades, the company has successfully transformed from a device company to a solutions provider and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. The company commits to continued innovation and collaboration with the development of products, services and sustainable ecosystems that support its partners, customers, and stakeholders.

"Founded in 1987, our business initially produced monitors. We expanded to other product lines and achieved tremendous success in corporate, consumer, and education segments," said James Chu, CEO of ViewSonic. "To respond to the fast-changing environment, we started to transform our company and develop solutions by integrating hardware, software, and services. With the vision to inspire the world to see the difference between the ordinary and the extraordinary, we will continue to partner with the industry more closely to accelerate innovation and solve our customers' problems."

The creation of products, services and ecosystems has led ViewSonic to have one of the broadest product lines in the industry. The company is at the forefront of the hybrid work and education environments with visual engagement tools that encompass both hardware and software solutions. With a full range of products and services, ViewSonic assists consumers and businesses to improve communications, productivity, and flexibility.

The 35-year ViewSonic timeline of solutions include:

1997 - Launched the first LCD monitor

1999 - Launched DLP ® projectors

projectors 2001 - Introduced one of the world's largest plasma displays

2011 - Upgraded monitor line from CCFL-backlight to LED-backlit displays

2017 - Developed ViewBoard ® Interactive Flat Panel display

Interactive Flat Panel display 2018 - Created the myViewBoard ® software suite which now exceeds over 6.5 million users

software suite which now exceeds over 6.5 million users 2019 - Launched ViewSonic ELITE™ gaming line, OMNI brand followed in 2022

2020 - Introduced line of Direct View All-in-One LED displays

As a leading solution provider in the education technology market, ViewSonic aims to transform education and support teachers with elevated digital learning experiences with products like UNIVERSE by ViewSonic, an immersive 3D educational environment. The ViewSonic "Ecosystem as a Service" strategy has led to the company partnering with governments, schools, and educational institutions to launch training and certification programs. By building a community of educators, a platform to share experiences and exchange ideas, ViewSonic has created an ecosystem within the education industry around digital teaching.

In its 35-year history, ViewSonic has received many accolades for its culture, corporate social responsibility programs, and innovative products. These honors include:

"Best Places to Work" by the Orange County Business Journal, home to the ViewSonic US headquarters

"Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year" from the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program

iF Design Awards for product design excellence

Editor's Choice recognition from top publications

With a channel-first and customer-centric mindset, ViewSonic continues to evolve and advance its product line, invest in the latest technologies, and create communities for educators, content creators, gamers and others across the various vertical markets that are inspired through visual excellence. ViewSonic will also continue to give back to the communities that support education and children with its ongoing partnerships with the United Way and Make-A-Wish. To date, the company has donated more than half a million dollars in money, products, services and scholarships to programs and schools around the U.S.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference®." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

