Generational Equity Advises Mass Lift Truck Service in its Sale to The Cavanaugh Company

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Mass Lift Truck Service, Inc. to The Cavanaugh Company LLC. The acquisition closed August 15, 2022.

Located in Everett, Massachusetts, Mass Lift Truck Service (MLTS), offers sales, service, and rentals of forklifts, pallet jacks and related equipment. Overall, with a superior industry reputation, strong customer and supplier relationships, regional name recognition, comprehensive industry expertise, immediate forklift availability, and a solid management team, MLTS is well-positioned for growth.

Since inception, MLTS has established extensive personal contacts in numerous industries. MLTS' growth and success will continue to be driven by the Company's outstanding reputation for providing high-quality products and services, superior capabilities, and strong commitment to customer support.

The Cavanaugh Company (TCC), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is focused on acquiring dealers, integrators, and manufacturers of a wide array of equipment in the material handling space and on building scale in the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. TCC believes that the material handling industry has been operating in essentially the same manner for the last 3 decades. The Company believes there is much to be gained by leveraging the power of a consolidated dealer network to lower costs, reduce lead times and deliver a better overall experience for end-users.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Bill Shipman, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Tom Stephens established the initial relationship with MLTS.

"The acquisition of MLTS will provide The Cavanaugh Company the opportunity to gain an immediate presence in the greater Boston market and build off of MLTS excellent reputation for customer service and quality," said Shipman.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005093/en/