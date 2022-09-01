Arturo Welcomes Additional Leadership as it Plans for Next Phase of Industry Growth

Two new leaders elevated to guide Arturo through pivotal industry changes, strengthening technology and engineering capabilities, and building trusting relationships with customers and partners

Arturo, the proptech company that delivers intelligent analytics from individual property to portfolio, announced the appointments of Greg Oslan as chief executive officer and Joe Brown as vice president of sales and service. Oslan will be responsible for leading Arturo through a new period of growth, expanding across industries, and building further on Arturo's technical capabilities. Brown will spearhead accelerating revenue growth by acquiring new customers, increasing Arturo's presence in new channels and markets, and contributing to the overall sales and business development functions.

Oslan has a demonstrated track record of building and leading multiple organizations and companies to market and exit in AI, cybersecurity, IT, capital management and government initiatives. Prior to joining Arturo, Oslan served as chairman and/or CEO of multiple companies including RiskSense (sold to Avanti), Fixmo (sold to Good Technologies) and Narus (sold to Boeing). In addition, he led the commercial efforts in standing up both the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) in Silicon Valley and the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) at the Pentagon. He currently serves on the board of directors of the National Cyber Security Center, on the Board of Atreides and on multiple advisory boards.

"The intelligence Arturo brings to property insurers continues to change what it means to be a responsive, effective insurer in a competitive, fast-moving property market," said Oslan. "Coupled with the challenges of climate change, Arturo is well-positioned to help its insurance partners build trust with customers when they need it most. I'm looking forward to working with the customers, partners and great minds at Arturo in curating the very best solutions to meet the needs of the insurance/reinsurance market and property ecosystem."

Brown brings more than a decade of executive sales experience to Arturo, working across geospatial technology, enterprise data and analytical solutions for the insurtech and fintech spaces. Prior to joining Arturo, Brown served as vice president of business development for EagleView and CoreLogic. He also served as principal for Spatial Marketing Group, a geospatial systems integrator.

"Having worked in executive sales for over a decade, I'm very excited to continue my journey here at Arturo. They've nailed down the concept of excellent partnerships and continue to forge new relationships with customers seeking solutions that drive real results," said Brown. "I'm looking forward to taking part in the Arturo methodology of crafting new relationships on the grounds of helping advance the property insurance market."

"Oslan is a proven industry responsive leader who has led multiple companies to their success, and the board and investors are excited to have him join the company," said David Silverman, managing partner at Crosslink Ventures. "Greg's and Joe's track records of working with companies to scale and navigate the toughest challenges in their respective industries is unmatched. We are eager to incorporate Greg and Joe's experiences as we evolve from a high-growth start-up to scale up and beyond."

Oslan's and Brown's appointments are effective immediately.

About Arturo

Arturo combines AI and machine learning models with property images to help businesses decide with intelligence from the property to portfolio level. Across the insurance, lending, securities and real estate markets, Arturo empowers customers with on-demand, accurate property characteristics and predictive analysis to tackle the biggest property challenges with efficiency, accuracy and confidence. Discover more at arturo.ai.

