NIRI Atlanta Elects New Board Members for 2022-23 Season

The Atlanta Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI Atlanta), representing public companies throughout Atlanta and the surrounding region, has announced that its members have elected the following individuals to serve on its Board of Directors for a twelve-month term beginning in August 2022:
President
Tim Walsh, Genuine Parts
Vice President
Bill McCarthy, Neenah, Inc. (retired)
Treasurer
Shama Lightwala, NCR
Membership
Clint Williams, Broadridge
Communications
Charlotte McLaughlin, Acuity Brands
Sponsorship
Andrew Storm, Delta Air Lines
Programs
Jeff Karcher, NYSE
Programs
Dan Aldridge, Asbury Investor Relations
Internships/University Outreach
Sarah Jane Schneider, EVO Payments
Secretary
Jimmy Stewart, Asbury Investor Relations
Marketing/Website
Robin Halpern, The Coca-Cola Company
Marketing/Website
Lyndsey Burton, The Home Depot
"The NIRI Atlanta chapter has continually invested in providing a compelling annual slate of events for our members; delivering programs featuring respected industry leaders, providing peer-to-peer networking opportunities and offering access to thought leadership. I'd like to recognize Dan Aldridge, our outgoing President, for his role in enhancing this impactful schedule," said Tim Walsh, incoming chapter president. "I look forward to working both with our Board and members to build upon our platform and to increase our outreach, not only to investor relations professionals but to those in legal, treasury, accounting and other disciplines that can benefit from our programs."
About the NIRI Atlanta
Since 1984 NIRI Atlanta has been a leading professional association of corporate officers, consultants and service providers responsible for promoting effective communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. Members of NIRI Atlanta come from public and private companies of various sizes throughout metro Atlanta and the surrounding region, representing a variety of professions, markets, and stock exchanges. Through our collaborative community, we work to advance engagement in the capital markets and drive best practices in corporate disclosure, governance and informed investing.
The chapter holds events throughout the year to provide education on relevant topics, facilitate interaction and networking among members, raise funds for local charities, and promote professional development by supplying resources to help members be strategic leaders in their organizations.
To learn more, please visit www.niriatlanta.org
