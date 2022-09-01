ñol

Wiley to Participate in Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read

215 year old company designated with ‘Wide Moat' rating

Wiley WLY, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Morningstar Management Behind the Moat conference on Wednesday, September 7. Wiley has been assigned both ‘Wide Moat' and ‘Exemplary Stewardship' ratings by Morningstar.

Brian Napack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Van Tassell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM ET. A replay of the webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.wiley.com.

For more information, please see our investor page at http://investors.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley WLY, a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, is unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at investors.wiley.com, Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

