Avochato Announces Launch of Salesforce Marketing Cloud Integration

New SMS Integration with Journey Builder Allows Marketers to Engage with Consumers through Text Messaging

Avochato, the leading provider of advanced messaging software, has announced a new integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, giving marketers the ability to text consumers through Salesforce's Journey Builder marketing automation platform.

Avochato helps organizations communicate with customers over SMS without ever leaving Salesforce. Drag and drop SMS message activities into your journeys in Journey Builder, and manage all conversations from a shared inbox within Salesforce. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Brands have been searching for easy ways to engage with consumers over a single phone number across the entire customer lifecycle," says Alex De Simone, CEO at Avochato. "We're thrilled to announce that Avochato now powers SMS conversations seamlessly across the three main Salesforce Clouds– Marketing, Sales, and Service."

Avochato joined the Salesforce AppExchange partner marketplace in 2019 with the introduction of an advanced messaging integration for Sales and Service Cloud, helping sales and support organizations engage with customers and prospects directly from Salesforce Lightning components across Live Chat, SMS, and WhatsApp channels.

"For years, our company has used Avochato to communicate with our customers and stakeholders via text message," states Mike Wilson, CFO at Twiddy & Company. "The Marketing Cloud integration adds significant capability for us. We can trigger text messages at scale, based on any Salesforce activity, as part of a multi-channel Marketing Cloud journey or as a standalone transactional text communication. When a customer responds to any of these texts, it immediately pops open in Service Cloud, on the customer's account record. We can see all the interactions we've had with this customer and engage intelligently."

Now, the Avochato Salesforce Marketing Cloud integration completes the customer lifecycle loop, making it one of the few companies to streamline SMS conversations across all of the major Salesforce Clouds. The company also features integrations with Slack, Okta, Zapier, and Microsoft Azure.

About Avochato

Avochato offers SOC2 and HIPAA compliant advanced messaging software for marketing, sales, support, and operations teams. The company was named a Gartner 2022 Cool Vendor and a G2Crowd Leader. The company is backed by leading institutional investors including Amity Ventures, Base Ventures, Burst Capital, Gaingels, and XSeed Capital.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

