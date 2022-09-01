For the fourth quarter:

Net Sales and Organic Net Sales increased 6% to $2.0 billion.

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) decreased to $170 million. Adjusted EBIT increased 5% to $269 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations decreased to $0.32. Adjusted EPS increased 8% to $0.56.

For the full year:

Net Sales increased 1% and Organic Net Sales increased 2% to $8.6 billion.

EBIT decreased to $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBIT decreased 4% to $1.3 billion.

EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.51. Adjusted EPS of $2.85 compared to $2.86 in the prior year.

Campbell Soup Company CPB today reported results for its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022.

Continuing Operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share) July 31,

2022 August 1,

2021 % Change July 31,

2022 August 1,

2021 % Change Net Sales As Reported (GAAP) $1,987 $1,873 6% $8,562 $8,476 1% Organic 6% 2% Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) As Reported (GAAP) $170 $411 (59)% $1,163 $1,545 (25)% Adjusted $269 $256 5% $1,297 $1,356 (4)% Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported (GAAP) $0.32 $0.95 (66)% $2.51 $3.30 (24)% Adjusted $0.56 $0.52 8% $2.85 $2.86 —% Note: A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) financial information to the adjusted financial information is included at the end of this news release. Prior-year results are adjusted to reflect the exclusion of unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges.

CEO Comments

"I'm proud of our team for delivering full-year adjusted EPS at the high end of our original fiscal year 2022 guidance range, despite the volatile environment," said Mark Clouse, Campbell's President and CEO. "During fiscal 2022, we demonstrated a significant step up in execution across the company with improved supply chain performance and effective revenue management to counter inflation. Our solid foundation and momentum will serve us well in fiscal 2023 as we continue to make progress on unlocking Campbell's full growth potential."

Items Impacting Comparability for Continuing Operations

The table below presents a summary of items impacting comparability in each period. A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) financial information to the adjusted information is included at the end of this news release.

Diluted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 As Reported (GAAP) $0.32 $0.95 $2.51 $3.30 Restructuring charges, implementation costs and other related costs associated with cost savings initiatives $0.04 $0.03 $0.08 $0.13 Pension and postretirement adjustments $0.08 $(0.41) $0.11 $(0.51) Commodity mark-to-market adjustments $0.13 $(0.03) $0.15 $(0.12) Loss on debt extinguishment $— $— $0.01 $— Deferred tax charge $— $— $— $0.06 Gains associated with divestiture $— $(0.01) $— $(0.01) Adjusted* $0.56 $0.52 $2.85 $2.86 *Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Fourth-Quarter Results from Continuing Operations

Net sales in the quarter, both as reported and organic, increased 6% versus the prior year to $2.0 billion. The impact of inflation-driven pricing and sales allowances of 14% more than offset volume declines of 4% and increased promotional spending of 3%.

Gross margin decreased to $571 million from $587 million in the prior year. As a percent of sales, gross margin was 28.7% compared to 31.3% in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted gross margin increased to $622 million from $578 million. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted gross margin percentage increased 40 basis points to 31.3% due to the mitigation of on-going inflation with pricing actions, supply chain productivity improvements and cost savings initiatives, partially offset by increased promotional spending and unfavorable volume / mix.

Marketing and selling expenses increased 2% to $179 million and represented approximately 9% of net sales, as planned. The increase was driven by higher selling expenses, partially offset by lower advertising and consumer promotion expense.

Administrative expenses increased 12% to $163 million. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted administrative expenses increased by 10% to $153 million driven by higher incentive compensation costs, higher benefit-related costs and inflation.

Other expenses were $31 million compared to other income of $168 million in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted other income declined to $1 million compared to $14 million in the prior year primarily due to lower pension and postretirement benefit income.

As reported EBIT decreased to $170 million from $411 million in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted EBIT increased 5% compared to the prior year to $269 million primarily due to higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher adjusted administrative expenses and lower adjusted other income.

Net interest expense was $45 million compared to $47 million in the prior year primarily due to lower levels of debt in the current year. The tax rate was 23.2% compared to 20.9% in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, the adjusted tax rate was 24.1% compared to 23.9% in the prior year.

As reported EPS from continuing operations, which includes pension and postretirement actuarial gains and losses, decreased to $0.32 per share compared to $0.95 per share in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased $0.04, or 8%, compared to the prior year to $0.56 primarily reflecting the increase in adjusted EBIT and lower net interest expense.

Full-Year Results from Continuing Operations

Net sales for the year increased 1% versus the prior year to $8.6 billion. Organic net sales, which exclude the impact from the sale of the Plum baby food and snacks business, increased 2% as inflation-driven pricing and sales allowances were partially offset by volume declines and increased promotional spending. Volume declined primarily due to supply constraints due to labor and materials availability and price elasticities.

As reported EBIT decreased 25% compared to the prior year to $1.2 billion. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted EBIT decreased 4% to $1.3 billion compared to the prior year, reflecting lower adjusted gross margin, lower adjusted other income and higher adjusted administrative expenses, partially offset by lower adjusted marketing and selling expenses.

Net interest expense was $188 million compared to $209 million in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability in the current year, adjusted net interest expense decreased 12% from $209 million in the prior year to $184 million reflecting lower levels of debt in the current year. The tax rate was 22.4% compared to 24.6% in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, the adjusted tax rate decreased 150-basis points to 22.6% compared to 24.1% in the prior year primarily due to state tax law changes.

As reported EPS from continuing operations of $2.51 per share compared to $3.30 per share in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.85 per share, compared to $2.86 per share in the prior year, primarily reflecting the decrease in adjusted EBIT, mostly offset by lower adjusted net interest expense, a lower adjusted tax rate and the benefit of lower weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Cash flows from operations increased from $1,035 million in the prior year to $1,181 million primarily due to changes in working capital, partially offset by lower cash earnings. Capital expenditures were $242 million compared to $275 million in the prior year. In line with the company's commitment to return value to its shareholders, the company paid $451 million of cash dividends and repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $167 million. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had approximately $375 million remaining under the current $500 million strategic share repurchase program and approximately $172 million under its $250 million anti-dilutive share repurchase program.

Cost Savings Program from Continuing Operations

Through the fourth quarter, Campbell has achieved $850 million of total savings under its multi-year cost savings program, inclusive of Snyder's-Lance synergies. Campbell remains on track to deliver savings of $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2025.

Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Following a strong finish to fiscal 2022, Campbell is providing full-year fiscal 2023 guidance reflecting the expectation for continued elevated consumer demand for its brand portfolio. With previous pricing actions fully reflected on shelf, and elasticities expected to be slightly above fiscal 2022 levels, the company expects sales growth in both divisions. The company expects improved supply chain execution and disciplined investment in its brands to drive further share recovery. Productivity improvements and cost savings initiatives will continue to play an important role in mitigating inflation, which is expected to remain elevated. Although the company's pension plans continue to be well-funded, given the sharp increase in interest rates and decline in the market value of plan assets, the company expects pension and postretirement income to decline in fiscal 2023. The company's guidance includes an estimated pre-tax headwind of approximately $35 million, or $0.09 per share, in fiscal 2023 related to lower pension and postretirement benefit income, representing approximately 3% of both adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS growth.

The full-year fiscal 2023 guidance is set forth in the table below:

Continuing Operations FY2022

Results FY2023

Guidance ($ in millions, except per share) Net Sales $8,562 +4% to +6% Organic Net Sales +4% to +6% Adjusted EBIT $1,297 * +1% to +5% Adjusted EPS $2.85 * 0% to +4% $2.85 to $2.95

* Adjusted - refer to the detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) financial information to the adjusted financial information at the end of this news release. Note: A non-GAAP reconciliation is not provided for fiscal 2023 guidance as the company is unable to reasonably estimate the full-year financial impact of items such as actuarial gains or losses on pension and postretirement plans because these impacts are dependent on future changes in market conditions. The inability to predict the amount and timing of these future items makes a detailed reconciliation of these forward-looking financial measures impracticable.

Segment Operating Review

An analysis of net sales and operating earnings by reportable segment follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Meals & Beverages Snacks Total* Net Sales, as Reported $935 $1,052 $1,987 Volume and Mix (6)% (3)% (4)% Price and Sales Allowances 14% 13% 14% Promotional Spending (1)% (4)% (3)% Organic Net Sales 7% 6% 6% Currency (1)% —% —% Divestiture —% —% —% % Change vs. Prior Year 6% 6% 6% Segment Operating Earnings $161 $141 % Change vs. Prior Year 18% 3% *Numbers do not add due to rounding. Note: A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) net sales to organic net sales is included at the end of this news release.

Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Meals & Beverages* Snacks* Total* Net Sales, as Reported $4,607 $3,955 $8,562 Volume and Mix (6)% (6)% (6)% Price and Sales Allowances 8% 8% 8% Promotional Spending (2)% —% (1)% Organic Net Sales 1% 3% 2% Divestiture (1)% —% (1)% % Change vs. Prior Year —% 3% 1% Segment Operating Earnings $874 $517 % Change vs. Prior Year (5)% 1% *Numbers do not add due to rounding. Note: A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) net sales to organic net sales is included at the end of this news release.

Meals & Beverages

Net sales in the quarter increased 6%. Organic net sales, which exclude the impact of currency, increased 7% driven by increases in U.S. soup and gains in foodservice and Prego pasta sauces. Inflation-driven pricing and sales allowances were partially offset by volume declines and increased promotional spending. Sales of U.S. soup increased 6% due to gains in ready-to-serve soups and condensed soups, partially offset by declines in broth.

Operating earnings from Meals & Beverages in the quarter increased 18% primarily due to higher gross margin and lower marketing and selling expenses, partially offset by higher administrative expenses. Gross margin percentage improved reflecting the mitigation of on-going inflation with pricing actions and supply chain productivity improvements. Lower volume and unfavorable mix, as well as higher levels of promotional spending, pressured gross margin percentage.

Snacks

Net sales in the quarter, both reported and organic, increased 6%, driven by sales of power brands which were up 9%. Snacks sales increased due to increases in salty snacks, primarily Kettle Brand and Cape Cod potato chips, as well as in cookies and crackers, primarily Goldfish crackers. Inflation-driven pricing and sales allowances were partially offset by increased promotional spending and volume declines.

Operating earnings from Snacks in the quarter increased 3% primarily due to higher gross margin, partially offset by higher marketing and selling expenses and higher administrative expenses. Gross margin percentage was relatively flat reflecting the mitigation of on-going inflation with pricing actions, supply chain productivity improvements and cost savings initiatives, partially offset by higher levels of promotional spending, lower volume and unfavorable mix.

Corporate

Corporate expense was $127 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to income of $137 million in the prior year. Corporate expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 included unrealized mark-to-market losses on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges of $51 million, pension and postretirement actuarial losses of $32 million and costs of $11 million related to cost savings initiatives. Corporate income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 included pension and postretirement actuarial gains of $165 million, unrealized mark-to-market gains on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges of $11 million, a loss on divestiture of $11 million and costs of $10 million related to cost savings initiatives. After factoring in these items, the remaining Corporate expense of $33 million this quarter increased from $18 million in the prior year primarily due to lower pension and postretirement benefit income.

Conference Call and Webcast

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited) (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Net sales $ 1,987 $ 1,873 Costs and expenses Cost of products sold 1,416 1,286 Marketing and selling expenses 179 175 Administrative expenses 163 146 Research and development expenses 23 23 Other expenses / (income) 31 (168 ) Restructuring charges 5 — Total costs and expenses 1,817 1,462 Earnings before interest and taxes 170 411 Interest, net 45 47 Earnings before taxes 125 364 Taxes on earnings 29 76 Earnings from continuing operations 96 288 Earnings from discontinued operations — — Net earnings 96 288 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 96 $ 288 Per share - basic Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .32 $ .95 Earnings from discontinued operations — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .32 $ .95 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 300 303 Per share - assuming dilution Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .32 $ .95 Earnings from discontinued operations — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .32 $ .95 Weighted average shares outstanding - assuming dilution 302 304

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Net sales $ 8,562 $ 8,476 Costs and expenses Cost of products sold 5,935 5,665 Marketing and selling expenses 734 817 Administrative expenses 617 598 Research and development expenses 87 84 Other expenses / (income) 21 (254 ) Restructuring charges 5 21 Total costs and expenses 7,399 6,931 Earnings before interest and taxes 1,163 1,545 Interest, net 188 209 Earnings before taxes 975 1,336 Taxes on earnings 218 328 Earnings from continuing operations 757 1,008 Loss from discontinued operations — (6 ) Net earnings 757 1,002 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 757 $ 1,002 Per share - basic Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 2.51 $ 3.33 Loss from discontinued operations — (.02 ) Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 2.51 $ 3.31 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 301 303 Per share - assuming dilution Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 2.51 $ 3.30 Loss from discontinued operations — (.02 ) Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ 2.51 $ 3.29 Weighted average shares outstanding - assuming dilution 302 305 *The sum of individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY CONSOLIDATED SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF SALES AND EARNINGS (unaudited) (millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Percent Change Sales Contributions: Meals & Beverages $ 935 $ 878 6% Snacks 1,052 995 6% Total sales $ 1,987 $ 1,873 6% Earnings Contributions: Meals & Beverages $ 161 $ 137 18% Snacks 141 137 3% Total operating earnings 302 274 10% Corporate income (expense) (127 ) 137 Restructuring charges (5 ) — Earnings before interest and taxes 170 411 (59)% Interest, net 45 47 Taxes on earnings 29 76 Earnings from continuing operations 96 288 (67)% Earnings from discontinued operations — — Net earnings 96 288 (67)% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 96 $ 288 (67)% Per share - assuming dilution Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .32 $ .95 (66)% Earnings from discontinued operations — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .32 $ .95 (66)% Beginning in fiscal 2022, the foodservice and Canadian business formerly included in the Snacks segment is now managed as part of the Meals & Beverages segment. Segment results have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect this change.

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY CONSOLIDATED SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF SALES AND EARNINGS (millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Percent Change Sales Contributions: Meals & Beverages $ 4,607 $ 4,621 —% Snacks 3,955 3,855 3% Total sales $ 8,562 $ 8,476 1% Earnings Contributions: Meals & Beverages $ 874 $ 922 (5)% Snacks 517 514 1% Total operating earnings 1,391 1,436 (3)% Corporate income (expense) (223 ) 130 Restructuring charges (5 ) (21 ) Earnings before interest and taxes 1,163 1,545 (25)% Interest, net 188 209 Taxes on earnings 218 328 Earnings from continuing operations 757 1,008 (25)% Loss from discontinued operations — (6 ) n/m Net earnings 757 1,002 (24)% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 757 $ 1,002 (24)% Per share - assuming dilution Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 2.51 $ 3.30 (24)% Loss from discontinued operations — (.02 ) n/m Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ 2.51 $ 3.29 (24)% *The sum of individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding. Beginning in fiscal 2022, the foodservice and Canadian business formerly included in the Snacks segment is now managed as part of the Meals & Beverages segment. Segment results have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect this change. n/m - not meaningful

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions) July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Current assets $ 1,963 $ 1,695 Plant assets, net 2,343 2,370 Intangible assets, net 7,177 7,220 Other assets 409 449 Total assets $ 11,892 $ 11,734 Current liabilities $ 2,886 $ 1,814 Long-term debt 3,996 5,010 Other liabilities 1,677 1,756 Total equity 3,333 3,154 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,892 $ 11,734 Total debt $ 4,810 $ 5,058 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 109 $ 69

CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (millions) Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 757 $ 1,002 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flow Restructuring charges 5 21 Stock-based compensation 59 64 Pension and postretirement benefit income (7 ) (267 ) Depreciation and amortization 337 317 Deferred income taxes 21 137 Net loss on sale of business — 11 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4 — Other 88 86 Changes in working capital, net of divestiture Accounts receivable 48 (20 ) Inventories (314 ) (77 ) Prepaid assets 25 (28 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 200 (164 ) Other (42 ) (47 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,181 1,035 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of plant assets (242 ) (275 ) Purchases of route businesses (1 ) (2 ) Sales of route businesses 2 10 Sale of business, net of cash divested — 101 Other 11 8 Net cash used in investing activities (230 ) (158 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, including commercial paper 1,173 320 Short-term repayments, including commercial paper (997 ) (580 ) Long-term repayments — (921 ) Dividends paid (451 ) (439 ) Treasury stock purchases (167 ) (36 ) Treasury stock issuances 3 2 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (18 ) (15 ) Payments related to extinguishment of debt (453 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (910 ) (1,669 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) 2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 40 (790 ) Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period 69 859 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 109 $ 69

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2022

Campbell Soup Company (the "company") uses certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in certain communications. These non-GAAP financial measures are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures. Management believes that also presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of the company's historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results, and provides transparency on how the company evaluates its business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the company's performance. Management considers quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of the company's performance and trends in its underlying operating results. The adjustments on earnings may include but are not limited to items such as: unusual or non-recurring gains or charges; restructuring charges and related costs; actuarial gains or losses on pension and postretirement plans; gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt; gains or losses on divestitures; or impairment charges. Depending upon facts or circumstances, management may change these adjustments. When these adjustments change, the company will provide updated definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures. When items no longer impact the company's current or future presentation of non-GAAP operating results, the company will remove these items from its non-GAAP definitions.

Beginning in fiscal 2022, the company added to the non-GAAP definition of Adjusted Net earnings the exclusion of unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges until such time that the related exposure impacts its operating results. Since these instruments are used to reduce the volatility of commodity price fluctuations in future periods, this adjustment was made to remove the volatility in current results to facilitate the comparison of the company's historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results. Prior periods presented have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect this change.

Organic Net Sales

Organic net sales are net sales excluding the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures. Management believes that excluding these items, which are not part of the ongoing business, improves the comparability of year-to-year results. A reconciliation of net sales as reported to organic net sales follows.

Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 % Change (millions) Net Sales, as Reported Impact of

Currency Organic

Net Sales Net Sales, as Reported Net Sales, as Reported Organic

Net Sales Meals & Beverages $935 $5 $940 $878 6% 7% Snacks 1,052 — 1,052 995 6% 6% Total Net Sales $ 1,987 $5 $1,992 $1,873 6% 6%

Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 % Change (millions) Net Sales, as Reported Impact of

Currency Organic

Net Sales Net Sales, as Reported Impact of

Divestiture Organic

Net Sales Net Sales, as Reported Organic

Net Sales Meals & Beverages $4,607 $(2) $4,605 $4,621 $(68) $4,553 —% 1% Snacks 3,955 — 3,955 3,855 — 3,855 3% 3% Total Net Sales $8,562 $(2) $8,560 $8,476 $(68) $8,408 1% 2%

Items Impacting Earnings

Adjusted Net earnings are net earnings excluding the impact of restructuring charges and related costs, actuarial gains or losses on pension and postretirement plans, unrealized mark-to-market gains or losses on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges, losses on the extinguishment of debt, a deferred tax charge related to a legal entity reorganization, and gains or losses on divestitures. Management believes that financial information excluding certain items that are not considered to reflect the ongoing operating results, such as those listed below, improves the comparability of year-to-year results. Consequently, management believes that investors may be able to better understand its results excluding these items.

The following items impacted Earnings from continuing operations:

(1) The company has implemented several cost savings initiatives in recent years. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company recorded Restructuring charges of $5 million and implementation costs and other related costs of $10 million in Administrative expenses and $1 million in Marketing and selling expenses (aggregate impact of $12 million after tax, or $.04 per share) related to these initiatives. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company recorded implementation costs and other related costs of $7 million in Administrative expenses, $2 million in Cost of products sold, and $1 million in Marketing and selling expenses (aggregate impact of $8 million after tax, or $.03 per share) related to these initiatives. In fiscal 2022, the company recorded Restructuring charges of $5 million and implementation costs and other related costs of $20 million in Administrative expenses, $5 million in Cost of products sold and $1 million in Marketing and selling expenses (aggregate impact of $24 million after tax, or $.08 per share) related to these initiatives. In fiscal 2021, the company recorded Restructuring charges of $21 million and implementation costs and other related costs of $28 million in Administrative expenses, $3 million in Cost of products sold, and $1 million in Marketing and selling expenses (aggregate impact of $40 million after tax, or $.13 per share) related to these initiatives. (2) In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company recognized actuarial losses on pension and postretirement plans in Other expenses / (income) of $32 million ($24 million after tax, or $.08 per share). In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company recognized actuarial gains on pension and postretirement plans in Other expenses / (income) of $165 million ($126 million after tax, or $.41 per share). In fiscal 2022, the company recognized actuarial losses on pension and postretirement plans in Other expenses / (income) of $44 million ($33 million after tax, or $.11 per share). In fiscal 2021, the company recognized actuarial gains on pension and postretirement plans in Other expenses / (income) of $203 million ($155 million after tax, or $.51 per share). (3) In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company recognized losses in Cost of products sold of $51 million ($38 million after tax, or $.13 per share) associated with unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company recognized gains in Cost of products sold of $11 million ($8 million after tax, or $.03 per share) associated with unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges. In fiscal 2022, the company recognized losses in Cost of products sold of $59 million ($44 million after tax, or $.15 per share) associated with unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges. In fiscal 2021, the company recognized gains in Cost of products sold of $50 million ($38 million after tax, or $.12 per share) associated with unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on outstanding undesignated commodity hedges. (4) In fiscal 2022, the company recorded a loss in Interest expense of $4 million ($3 million after tax, or $.01 per share) on the extinguishment of debt. (5) In fiscal 2021, the company recorded a $19 million ($.06 per share) deferred tax charge in connection with a legal entity reorganization as part of the continued integration of Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (6) In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company recorded a loss in Other expenses / (income) of $11 million (and a gain of $3 million after tax, or $.01 per share) on the sale of its Plum baby food and snacks business.

The following tables reconcile financial information, presented in accordance with GAAP, to financial information excluding certain items:

Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 (millions, except per share amounts) As

reported Adjustments(a) Adjusted As

reported Adjustments(a) Adjusted Adjusted

Percent Change Gross margin $ 571 $ 51 $ 622 $ 587 $ (9 ) $ 578 8% Gross margin percentage 28.7 % 31.3 % 31.3 % 30.9 % 40 pts Marketing and selling expenses $ 179 $ (1 ) $ 178 $ 175 $ (1 ) $ 174 2% Administrative expenses $ 163 $ (10 ) $ 153 $ 146 $ (7 ) $ 139 10% Other expenses / (income) $ 31 $ (32 ) $ (1 ) $ (168 ) $ 154 $ (14 ) Restructuring charges $ 5 $ (5 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — Earnings before interest and taxes $ 170 $ 99 $ 269 $ 411 $ (155 ) $ 256 5% Interest, net 45 — 45 47 — 47 (4)% Earnings before taxes $ 125 $ 99 $ 224 $ 364 $ (155 ) $ 209 Taxes 29 25 54 76 (26 ) 50 Effective income tax rate 23.2 % 24.1 % 20.9 % 23.9 % 20 pts Earnings from continuing operations $ 96 $ 74 $ 170 $ 288 $ (129 ) $ 159 7% Earnings from discontinued operations — — — — — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 96 $ 74 $ 170 $ 288 $ (129 ) $ 159 7% Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ .32 $ .25 $ .56 $ .95 $ (.42 ) $ .52 8% Diluted earnings per share - discontinued operations — — — — — — Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ .32 $ .25 $ .56 $ .95 $ (.42 ) $ .52 8% (a)See following tables for additional information. *The sum of individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

Three Months Ended July 31, 2022 (millions, except per share amounts) Restructuring charges,

implementation

costs and other

related costs

(1) Pension and

postretirement

adjustments

(2) Commodity

mark-to-

market

(3) Adjustments Gross margin $ — $ — $ 51 $ 51 Marketing and selling expenses (1 ) — — (1 ) Administrative expenses (10 ) — — (10 ) Other expenses / (income) — (32 ) — (32 ) Restructuring charges (5 ) — — (5 ) Earnings before interest and taxes $ 16 $ 32 $ 51 $ 99 Interest, net — — — — Earnings before taxes $ 16 $ 32 $ 51 $ 99 Taxes 4 8 13 25 Earnings from continuing operations $ 12 $ 24 $ 38 $ 74 Earnings from discontinued operations — — — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 12 $ 24 $ 38 $ 74 Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .04 $ .08 $ .13 $ .25 Diluted earnings per share - discontinued operations — — — — Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .04 $ .08 $ .13 $ .25

Three Months Ended August 1, 2021 (millions, except per share amounts) Restructuring

charges,

implementation

costs and other

related costs

(1) Pension and

postretirement

adjustments

(2) Commodity

mark-to-

market

(3) Divestiture

(6) Adjustments Gross margin $ 2 $ — $ (11 ) $ — $ (9 ) Marketing and selling expenses (1 ) — — — (1 ) Administrative expenses (7 ) — — — (7 ) Other expenses / (income) — 165 — (11 ) 154 Earnings before interest and taxes $ 10 $ (165 ) $ (11 ) $ 11 $ (155 ) Interest, net — — — — — Earnings before taxes $ 10 $ (165 ) $ (11 ) $ 11 $ (155 ) Taxes 2 (39 ) (3 ) 14 (26 ) Earnings from continuing operations $ 8 $ (126 ) $ (8 ) $ (3 ) $ (129 ) Earnings from discontinued operations — — — — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 8 $ (126 ) $ (8 ) $ (3 ) $ (129 ) Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .03 $ (.41 ) $ (.03 ) $ (.01 ) $ (.42 ) Diluted earnings per share - discontinued operations — — — — — Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ .03 $ (.41 ) $ (.03 ) $ (.01 ) $ (.42 )

Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 August 1, 2021 (millions, except per share amounts) As

reported Adjustments(a) Adjusted As

reported Adjustments(a) Adjusted Adjusted

Percent

Change Gross margin $ 2,627 $ 64 $ 2,691 $ 2,811 $ (47 ) $ 2,764 (3)% Gross margin percentage 30.7 % 31.4 % 33.2 % 32.6 % (120) pts Marketing and selling expenses $ 734 $ (1 ) $ 733 $ 817 $ (1 ) $ 816 (10)% Administrative expenses $ 617 $ (20 ) $ 597 $ 598 $ (28 ) $ 570 5% Other expenses / (income) $ 21 $ (44 ) $ (23 ) $ (254 ) $ 192 $ (62 ) Restructuring charges $ 5 $ (5 ) $ — $ 21 $ (21 ) $ — Earnings before interest and taxes $ 1,163 $ 134 $ 1,297 $ 1,545 $ (189 ) $ 1,356 (4)% Interest, net 188 (4 ) 184 209 — 209 (12)% Earnings before taxes $ 975 $ 138 $ 1,113 $ 1,336 $ (189 ) $ 1,147 Taxes 218 34 252 328 (52 ) 276 Effective income tax rate 22.4 % 22.6 % 24.6 % 24.1 % (150) pts Earnings from continuing operations $ 757 $ 104 $ 861 $ 1,008 $ (137 ) $ 871 (1)% Loss from discontinued operations — — — (6 ) — (6 ) n/m Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 757 $ 104 $ 861 $ 1,002 $ (137 ) $ 865 —% Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ 2.51 $ .34 $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ (.45 ) $ 2.86 —% Diluted loss per share - discontinued operations — — — (.02 ) — (.02 ) n/m Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ 2.51 $ .34 $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ (.45 ) $ 2.84 —% (a)See following tables for additional information. *The sum of individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding. n/m - not meaningful

Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2022 (millions, except per share amounts) Restructuring

charges,

implementation

costs and other

related costs

(1) Pension and

postretirement

adjustments

(2) Commodity

mark-to-

market

(3) Loss on debt

extinguishment

(4) Adjustments Gross margin $ 5 $ — $ 59 $ — $ 64 Marketing and selling expenses (1 ) — — — (1 ) Administrative expenses (20 ) — — — (20 ) Other expenses / (income) — (44 ) — — (44 ) Restructuring charges (5 ) — — — (5 ) Earnings before interest and taxes $ 31 $ 44 $ 59 $ — $ 134 Interest, net — — — (4 ) (4 ) Earnings before taxes $ 31 $ 44 $ 59 $ 4 $ 138 Taxes 7 11 15 1 34 Earnings from continuing operations $ 24 $ 33 $ 44 $ 3 $ 104 Earnings from discontinued operations — — — — — Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company $ 24 $ 33 $ 44 $ 3 $ 104 Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ .08 $ .11 $ .15 $ .01 $ .34 Diluted earnings per share - discontinued operations — — — — — Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company* $ .08 $ .11 $ .15 $ .01 $ .34 *The sum of individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding.