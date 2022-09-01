AMM Receives $1.8 Million DoD Award from NSIC to Advance CMF Technology

Advanced Materials Manufacturing (AMM) is pleased to announce the receipt of a $1,885,000 award from National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC). The funds will be used to accelerate the engineering and manufacturing of Composite Metal Foam (CMF) to address emerging defense and commercial applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005828/en/

Steel-CMF remains at room temperature 3" away from the 2000ºF weld zone! (Photo courtesy of AMM)

CMF is a high-performance, fine-tunable, light-weight class of metallic materials that has been developed at North Carolina State University by its inventor, Afsaneh Rabiei, over the past two decades. Rabiei has four patents on CMF, which are currently proprietary technology owned by AMM. CMF can be made from any metal, alloy, or combination. Processed via a casting or powder metallurgy technique, this material includes a homogenous mixture of hollow, air-filled metal spheres with a metal matrix surrounding. A 100% steel CMF bar will weigh the same as an equal-sized solid aluminum bar. CMF technology provides lightweight materials that can save energy, the planet, and human life.

About AMM:

AMM was founded with the goal of bringing CMF technology into global markets. Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, AMM is positioned to supply both US and global industries with this novel material. AMM is the sole manufacturer and supplier of CMF and is aiming to offer this technology in a large production capacity to be used in protecting against blast, ballistics, impact, fire, radiation, vibration, and sound and advancing the safety, efficiency, and energy conservation of engineering structures from aerospace, to automotive, space, transportation, defense, armors, radiation shielding, HazMat containment, construction, architecture, sporting goods, medical-device, fire doors, tooling, and cash in transit, just to name a few. To learn more about AMM products click here.

About NSIC:

Housed within the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) is a Department of Defense (DoD) initiative that provides funding to early-stage hardware startups commercializing dual-use technologies critical to national security and economic competitiveness. NSIC enables such startups to advance key milestones in their product development plans and reduce inherent technical risks by addressing the shortfall of private investment from trusted sources.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005828/en/