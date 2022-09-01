Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event to review clinical data from the Company's DCC-3116 and vimseltinib programs to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM ET / 1:30 PM CEST to 3:30 PM CEST.

Deciphera's management team will be joined by the following key opinion leaders at the event:

Anthony W. Tolcher, M.D., CEO, Founder, and Director of Clinical Research at NEXT Oncology

Jean-Yves Blay, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist, General Director of the Centre Leon Berard, the Comprehensive Cancer Centre of Lyon, France

The event may be accessed by registering at https://deciphera-pharmaceuticals.open-exchange.net/registration. A webcast of the event will be available in the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website within 24 hours after the event and will be available for 30 days following the event.

ESMO Congress 2022 Presentation Details:

Title: Initial monotherapy results of a phase 1 first‑in‑human study of ULK1/2 inhibitor DCC‑3116 alone and in combination with MAPK pathway inhibition

Presentation Number: 450O

Speaker: Anthony W. Tolcher, M.D.

Session Name: Proffered Paper Session – Developmental Therapeutics

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Time: 11:05 AM to 11:15 AM CEST

Location: Orléans Auditorium

Title: Efficacy and safety of vimseltinib in tenosynovial giant cell tumour (TGCT): Phase 2 expansion

Presentation Number: 1509P

Speaker: Jean-Yves Blay, M.D., Ph.D.

Session Name: Poster – Sarcoma

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Time: All day; author available 12 PM to 1 PM CEST

Location: Hall 4

Title: Safety and efficacy of vimseltinib in tenosynovial giant cell tumour (TGCT): Long-term phase 1 update

Presentation Number: 475P

Speaker: Hans Gelderblom, M.D., Ph.D.

Session Name: Poster – Developmental Therapeutics

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: All day; author available 12 PM to 1 PM CEST

Location: Hall 4

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera's switch control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

