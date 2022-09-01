Prabha Narasimhan today became Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, a leading subsidiary of the Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Ms. Narasimhan joined Colgate from Hindustan Unilever (HUL), where she led the Home Care category as Executive Director and served as a member of the HUL Leadership Team. Ms. Narasimhan has nearly 25 years of rich and varied experience in Customer Development, Consumer Marketing and Innovation across geographies and multiple categories, including Home Care, Foods, Personal & Skin Care. CP India announced her appointment in March 2022, and she has been special projects vice president for Colgate's Asia Pacific Division.

"I am delighted to welcome Prabha as the leader of the CP India business," said Mukul Deoras, President, Asia-Pacific Division and CP India Chairman. "Prabha has a successful track record of strong performance across categories, and I am confident that she and the team will build on our strengths to grow the business and reimagine a healthier future for the communities we serve."

CP India is the market leader in Oral Care, manufacturing and marketing toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes, oil pulling products and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand. The business also offers a specialized range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

