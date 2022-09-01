Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Technical Safety Services Acquires CEPA Operations

Technical Safety Services ("TSS" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced that it has acquired CEPA Operations, Inc. ("CEPA"). Based in Ontario, California, CEPA, is a provider of regulatory certification services for controlled environment equipment used in mission-critical pharmaceutical and healthcare settings.

TSS is a leading provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration ("TICC") services to customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare and other life sciences end markets. TSS provides on-site technical services mandated to occur at regular intervals to ensure all clients remain in compliance with regulatory standards. The Company's services are performed across the lifecycle of a customer facility and ensure the compliant operation of controlled environments such as clean rooms, bio-safety cabinets, medical gas systems, high-purity water systems, laboratory equipment and more. TSS was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Marc Boreham, President of TSS, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome CEPA to TSS. The acquisition of CEPA further bolsters our commitment to delivering high-quality, essential services to our customers. In addition, its proximity to our existing Southern California operations will strengthen TSS's industry-leading position in this key geographic region."

Matthew Rich, Partner at LLCP, stated, "We are excited to deepen our partnership with TSS through this acquisition, another important step in the highly successful strategic M&A program executed by the Company's leadership team. This acquisition will further enhance TSS's capabilities to deliver best-in-class support to its clients who play a critical role in advancing health and human safety."

TSS is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure can provide a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.1 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $8.4 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005252/en/