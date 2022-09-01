September is Alopecia Areata Awareness Month

Alopecia Areata is a Serious Autoimmune Disorder with Limited Treatment Options

In recognition of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, bridges, buildings and other landmarks across the United States will be illuminated blue to raise awareness for this serious autoimmune disease.

The effort will unite U.S. cities in observance of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, which is recognized annually during September. The current illumination schedule follows below. Any updates or additions to the schedule will be posted here. If you plan to visit an illumination, we invite you to take a photo and tag your social media postings with the hashtag: #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata.

September 1: McNichols Civic Center – Denver, Colorado

– Denver, Colorado September 1: Seattle Convention Center – Seattle, Washington

– Seattle, Washington September 1-30: Hoover City Hall – Hoover, Alabama

– Hoover, Alabama September 2: 230 Park Avenue (The Helmsley Building) – New York, New York

– New York, New York September 2: Niagara Falls – Niagara Falls, NY and Ontario, Canada, 10:00 -10:15 p.m. ET

– Niagara Falls, NY and Ontario, Canada, 10:00 -10:15 p.m. ET September 3: Murray Baker Bridge – Peoria, Illinois

– Peoria, Illinois September 3-4: Helix Garage – Lexington, Kentucky

– Lexington, Kentucky September 4: Peace Bridge – Buffalo, New York

– Buffalo, New York September 4: Woodburn Bridge – Woodburn, Oregon

– Woodburn, Oregon September 6: Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge – Boston, Massachusetts

– Boston, Massachusetts September 6: Longfellow Bridge – Boston, Massachusetts

– Boston, Massachusetts September 6: Fore River Bridge – Quincy, Massachusetts

– Quincy, Massachusetts September 6: Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge – Worcester, Massachusetts

– Worcester, Massachusetts September 6: Nasdaq Tower Times Square – New York, New York

– New York, New York September 6: Pennsylvania State Capitol – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

– Harrisburg, Pennsylvania September 7: Memorial Bridge – Kittery, Maine

– Kittery, Maine September 7-21: Milwaukee County Historical Society – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 8: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, Louisiana

– New Orleans, Louisiana September 8: Tennessee State Capitol – Nashville, Tennessee

– Nashville, Tennessee September 8-9: NASCAR Hall of Fame – Charlotte, North Carolina

– Charlotte, North Carolina September 8-17: JUMP - Jack's Urban Meeting Place – Boise, Idaho

– Boise, Idaho September 9-12: Concord Hotel – Concord, New Hampshire

– Concord, New Hampshire September 9: Waterbury City Hall and Chase Building – Waterbury, Connecticut

– Waterbury, Connecticut September 9: Sakonnet River Bridge – Tiverton, Rhode Island

– Tiverton, Rhode Island September 10: Union Plaza Building – Little Rock, Arkansas

– Little Rock, Arkansas September 10: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Albuquerque, New Mexico

– Albuquerque, New Mexico September 10-11: Strollway Pedestrian Bridge – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

– Winston-Salem, North Carolina September 10-11: Green Street Pedestrian Bridge – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

– Winston-Salem, North Carolina September 10-11: Twin Arches – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

– Winston-Salem, North Carolina September 12: Las Vegas City Hall – Las Vegas, Nevada

– Las Vegas, Nevada September 12: Davenport Skybridge – Davenport, Iowa

– Davenport, Iowa September 12: Sperry Tower – Eagen, Minnesota

– Eagen, Minnesota September 13: Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center – Laramie, Wyoming

– Laramie, Wyoming September 14: Skydance Bridge – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

– Oklahoma City, Oklahoma September 14: Pacifica Honolulu – Honolulu, Hawaii

– Honolulu, Hawaii September 15: Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge – Tarrytown, New York

– Tarrytown, New York September 15: Barclay Damon Tower – Syracuse, New York

– Syracuse, New York September 15: Union Street Railroad Bridge – Salem, Oregon

– Salem, Oregon September 16: US17 Bridge – Charleston, South Carolina

– Charleston, South Carolina September 16-18: Legislative Hall: Delaware State Capitol – Dover, Delaware

– Dover, Delaware September 17: ARCH/Historic 10 th Street Bridge – Great Falls, Montana

– Great Falls, Montana September 18: JL Tower – Anchorage, Alaska

– Anchorage, Alaska September 19: Fargo City Hall – Fargo, North Dakota

– Fargo, North Dakota September 19: Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge – Poughkeepsie, New York

– Poughkeepsie, New York September 19: RSA Bank Trust Building – Mobile, Alabama

– Mobile, Alabama September 19: RSA Van Antwerp Building – Mobile, Alabama

– Mobile, Alabama September 19: RSA Tower Building – Montgomery Alabama

– Montgomery Alabama September 19: RSA Judicial Building – Montgomery, Alabama

– Montgomery, Alabama September 19: Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa and Convention Center – Montgomery, Alabama

– Montgomery, Alabama September 20: Wells Fargo's Duke Energy Center – Charlotte, North Carolina

– Charlotte, North Carolina September 20: Bakowski Bridge of Lights – Shreveport, Louisiana

– Shreveport, Louisiana September 21: The Wheel at Icon Park – Orlando, Florida

– Orlando, Florida September 22: Nasdaq Tower Times Square – New York, New York

– New York, New York September 22: Pawtucket River Bridge – Pawtucket, Rhode Island

– Pawtucket, Rhode Island September 23: France Avenue Lights – Edina, Minnesota

– Edina, Minnesota September 23-25: Concourse Office Park (King and Queen Buildings) – Atlanta, Georgia

– Atlanta, Georgia September 24: Bank of America Plaza – Dallas, Texas

– Dallas, Texas September 24: Elk River Bridge – Charleston, West Virginia

– Charleston, West Virginia September 25: Museum at Prairiefire – Overland Park, Kansas

– Overland Park, Kansas September 25: Cleveland Terminal Tower – Cleveland, Ohio

– Cleveland, Ohio September 26: City of Moreno Valley "M" – Moreno Valley, California

– Moreno Valley, California September 26-28: Gilbert Water Tower – Gilbert, Arizona

– Gilbert, Arizona September 27: Main Street Square Spires – Rapid City, South Dakota

– Rapid City, South Dakota September 27-30: Blue Bridge – Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Grand Rapids, Michigan September 28: River Lights in the Rock, Main Street Junction and Clinton Park Bridges – Little Rock, Arkansas

– Little Rock, Arkansas September 28: Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse – Evansville, Indiana

– Evansville, Indiana September 28: One Liberty Place – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Philadelphia, Pennsylvania September 29: Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge – Omaha, Nebraska

– Omaha, Nebraska September 30: Kansas City Power and Light Building – Kansas City, Missouri

– Kansas City, Missouri September 30: Bridge of Lights – Ocean City, New Jersey

– Ocean City, New Jersey September 30: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – Virginia Beach, Virginia

In some instances, a live cam may be available to view the illumination from home. For example, Niagara Falls provides a live cam here, and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, here. Is there a landmark near you? Help us light up the night sky by reaching out to local landmarks to request a blue illumination for Alopecia Areata Awareness Month, then post a photo with #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata.

Other Ways to Get Involved

Anyone can join the campaign from the comfort of their own home by changing the light on their porch or in a favorite lamp to blue and taking a selfie with the light to share on social media. Inexpensive blue bulbs are available at local lighting and home improvement stores or online. Be sure to tag #LightItUpBlue4AlopeciaAreata in social media posts.

Special Thanks

On behalf of the alopecia areata community, special thanks to the patient advocacy groups who provide important resources all year long: Bald Girls Do Lunch, National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), Canadian Alopecia Areata Foundation (CANAAF), Alopecia UK and This Is Me Foundation.

Thank you also to all the landmarks coast to coast for recognizing the importance of Alopecia Areata Awareness Month by lighting it up blue for alopecia areata, and to the photographers who shared their images to help raise awareness.

About Alopecia Areata

Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes other areas of the body.

Alopecia areata may affect up to approximately 1.5 million Americans at any given time. The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently limited treatment options available for alopecia areata.

The Light It Up Blue 4 Alopecia Areata campaign is made possible by Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005178/en/