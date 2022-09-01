ñol

Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 7:00 AM | 2 min read

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conferences being webcast in September:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Presentation at 3:10 p.m. ET on September 8, 2022
  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat at 9:40 a.m. ET on September 13, 2022

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section on the "Investors" page of Enanta's website at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development programs include clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases