N-able, Inc. NABL, a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, has shared the full line-up for its Empower conference at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas, 3 – 5 October. The agenda includes company and product updates, diverse keynote speakers, 15+ hours of networking opportunities, and over 30+ hours of content across five tracks—including product, business, sales, marketing, and security—geared towards helping MSPs scale and grow their business.

This year's event has a focus on helping attendees "Own the Cloud." The massive increase in remote work and expanding software-as-as-service (SaaS) business models have turned the cloud into an opportunity for many MSPs. Empower will give N-able partners the chance to attend educational sessions to learn how to introduce, elevate, secure, and manage their cloud journey.

"Empower is the one event we never miss! Meeting up with the N-able team and getting together with our peers always provides us with an opportunity to learn and grow as a company," said Amber Moore, director of managed services, Partner, Pioneer 360. "We are excited to see how others are using N-able technology in innovative ways to improve and grow their businesses. See you all there!"

In addition to N-able executives, who will be taking the main stage to provide key insights on the N-able business, roadmap, and partner initiatives; the conference will feature two highly sought-after keynote speakers. On day one, FutureThink CEO Lisa Bodell, bestselling author of Kill the Company and Why Simple Wins, will be sharing her thoughts on how MSPs can find new ways to drive value and better leverage their existing offerings to create fresh opportunities. On day two, brand visionary Ken Schmidt, the director of communications for Harley-Davidson Motor Company, will share the secrets behind creating fierce customer and employee loyalty, plus how to tap into basic drivers of human behavior to generate marketplace dominance.

"This is our first live on-site event since 2019 and we can't wait to get back together with our partners—thanks to technology, we've been able to connect virtually over the last few years, but you just can't beat that face-to-face interaction," stated David Weeks, senior director, partner experience at N-able. "This year's conference is all about helping our partners own the cloud to conquer its complexities and turn it into a real game changer. We've also dedicated entire sessions to helping our partners improve sales, fine tune marketing, and better understand the growing M&A landscape. We know that the MSP business is built on more than just great technology and these sessions are a great way to round out the entire Empower experience."

