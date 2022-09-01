ñol

Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 7:00 AM | 2 min read

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR, a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that Christopher Kirk, PhD, Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in September.

Presentation Details:

Event: 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Date/Time: Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:20 PM ET
Format: Fireside Chat

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 AM ET
Format: Podium Presentation

Event: Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9:10 AM ET
Format: Fireside Chat

Webcasts from the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.kezarlifesciences.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Kezar website for 90 days.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. Zetomipzomib, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in lupus nephritis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. KZR-261 is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company's platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

