Former GC of SPS Commerce Brings Decades of Public Company Experience to Spire's Leadership Team

Spire Global, Inc. SPIR ("Spire" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has appointed Boyd Johnson as Chief Legal Officer. As an expert in corporate compliance, governance, and securities law, Johnson brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. He will serve on the company's executive team and report to Peter Platzer, CEO and Co-Founder of Spire.

As Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Johnson will act as the company's legal representative, lead its legal team, and work closely with Spire's executives and board of directors in the deployment of the company's strategic plan. Mr. Johnson will replace Ananda Martin, who served as General Counsel since 2018.

"With decades of experience as chief legal officer, including 15+ years with public companies, Boyd has a proven-track record of building relationships to drive operational excellence and provide high-integrity corporate strategy and business advice. He will play a crucial role in achieving our strategic, legal, and business objectives as a public company," said Platzer. "On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Ananda for her tremendous contributions and strategic counsel over the past four years as we grew internationally and became a public company."

Before joining Spire, Mr. Johnson helped lead two successful public offerings and ten acquisitions as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at SPS Commerce. Prior to that, Mr. Johnson served as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Merrill Corporation, where he created and ran its SaaS Contract Management Business Unit. He also served as General Counsel at MTS Systems Corporation, successfully completing many strategic acquisitions and divestitures, including domestic and international operations. Mr. Johnson received his Juris Doctor degree from University of North Dakota School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in aviation from University of North Dakota.

"As a private pilot who has flown planes for decades, I'm fascinated by the aerospace industry and the way in which Spire leverages the ultimate vantage point of space to improve life on Earth," said Johnson. "I look forward to working closely with Peter and the extraordinary management team at Spire to help bring space-based data solutions to customers and industries across the globe."

About Spire Global, Inc.

