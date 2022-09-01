Security Robot Developer Continues Innovating to Help Make U.S. Safest Country in the World

Knightscope, Inc. KSCP, a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, launched its Automatic Criminal Detection Capability (ACDCTM) feature, a real-time and extensive criminal data intelligence solution, available immediately to new and existing clients that subscribe to the commercially available K1 Tower and the future K1 Hemisphere due to be released during 4Q 2022. ACDCTM utilizes the facial recognition technology on K1 ASRs and a legal open-source database of over 75 million criminal law enforcement files to detect and alert users to a person previously convicted of a crime or possible threats on their property.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005234/en/

KSCP Introduces Automatic Criminal Detection Capability (Photo: Business Wire)"> Knightscope KSCP Introduces Automatic Criminal Detection Capability (Photo: Business Wire)

Intelligence gathered through ACDCTM will help public safety officials better prepare for today's threats by delivering real-time, hyper-local information for improved situational awareness. Clients will be able to rapidly assemble this data during incident investigations through the included Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface, or by engaging the Knightscope+ monitoring professionals should they elect such coverage.

According to Statista, over the last three decades arrests made ranged from over 7 million to over 14 million annually. A high number of arrests does not necessarily correlate to a high number of solved cases, and in the U.S., many cases remain unsolved. The crime clearance rate, or rate of closed cases, was less than 50 percent for violent crimes in U.S., and less than 20 percent for property crimes.

Additionally, a study from HealthyPeople.gov finds that while 7 million people are released from jail and 600,000 are released from prison in the U.S. each year, recidivism is common. The study finds 2 out of 3 people are rearrested and more than 50 percent are again incarcerated within three years of their release.

"Knightscope is continually evaluating ways in which we can deter, detect and report potential criminal activity," said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO at Knightscope. "Imagine if we were to assist one port in identifying a known terrorist or help warn officials of a sexual predator on your child's school campus—this is truly a game changer in protecting the places we live, work, study, and visit."

"We need to provide our nation's 2+ million law enforcement and security professionals actual tools for them to be able to do their jobs effectively to keep our communities safe. We would never dare treat a soldier in this manner of being charged to secure a country with a technological equivalent of a #2 pencil and a notepad we see today on our streets," continued Li.

To learn more about ACDCTM and how Knightscope is helping its clients reduce crime across America, please visit www.knightscope.com/demo.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about Knightscope's future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "proposes" and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005234/en/