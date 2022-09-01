CenterOak Partners Expands Team with Senior Level Hire

Mark Langer Joins as Managing Director

CenterOak Partners LLC ("CenterOak"), a Dallas-based private equity firm, today announced that Mark Langer has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Langer brings twenty years of middle market transaction experience to CenterOak and joins a team of now 24 professionals. CenterOak currently manages more than $1.1 billion of equity across two Funds and has completed more than 100 transactions.

"Mark is a seasoned and accomplished investment professional who has a strong track record and a long history of thematic investing and value creation that align seamlessly with CenterOak's investment strategy," said Randall Fojtasek, CenterOak's CEO & Co-Managing Partner. "Importantly, he has extensive investment and operating expertise in CenterOak's three core investment sectors, industrial growth, consumer, and business services. We are thrilled that Mark has chosen CenterOak to continue his career as a leader of successful middle market portfolio investments."

"CenterOak has been very active during the past 16 months following the final closing of Fund II's over-subscribed fundraise, and we are excited to bring Mark on board to continue that trajectory," said Jason Sutherland, Co-Managing Partner of CenterOak. "Since Fund II's final closing in April 2021, CenterOak has completed three new platforms and more than 40 add-on acquisitions, exited two portfolio companies, and expanded our investment team with several talented hires. We are pleased to welcome Mark to help drive CenterOak's continued growth."

At CenterOak, Mr. Langer will provide senior support for all aspects of the firm's investment process, including deal origination, execution, and portfolio company value enhancement strategies. Prior to joining CenterOak, he spent ten years as a Managing Director at Heartwood Partners, a lower middle market control buyout firm. Previously, Mr. Langer served as an investment professional at Compass Group Management, a private investment firm, and worked within the investment banking group at Green Manning & Bunch. Mr. Langer received a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Bucknell University with a concentration in Finance.

About CenterOak Partners LLC

CenterOak Partners LLC is a private equity firm with a focus on making control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or operating in the United States. The Firm specializes in three key industry sectors: Industrial Growth, Consumer, and Business Services. Based in Dallas, Texas, the CenterOak team has a strong history of creating significant value through operational improvements. CenterOak and its Partners have managed over $2.4 billion of equity capital commitments and have completed more than 100 transactions, representing over $7.6 billion in value. For additional information, please visit www.centeroakpartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005260/en/