Schoolio Digital Platform Launches in Time for Back-to-School to Prepare Parents and Educators for the School Year

Parents and educators can try Schoolio Digital for free for a limited time

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Back-to-school can be a stressful time for parents and educators; Schoolio Digital eliminates the stress that comes with creating, preparing, and facilitating curriculum. The long awaited online learning platform has finally launched in open beta mode, giving access to over 4000 interactive lessons for math, language, science, and social studies.

With Schoolio Digital, educators have everything they need to engage students in their lessons and parents have a one-stop-shop for supplemental learning resources. Curriculum is aligned with city/state standards so parents know their children are getting the best education possible.

"Schoolio Digital is truly the hybrid solution that parents and educators have been searching for as a solution to disrupted learning since COVID. With the launch of Schoolio's K-8 curriculum in 2021, thousands of parents around the world have used our lessons and worksheets to assist with homeschooling and extra classroom support. This back-to-school season, Schoolio Digital offers parents and educators a one-stop platform with multimedia lessons, student management, educational games, and more. We are very excited to assist families, and teachers in ensuring their students receive the best educational support for the upcoming school year" - Sathish Bala, CEO

Schoolio Digital is a learning management solution. It combines social collaboration, project management and a digital classroom to help users create, manage and assess student learning experiences. Schoolio has been designed to improve teaching and learning by making it easier for educators to track student progress, monitor lesson quality and provide feedback. Users can add an unlimited number of students, efficiently plan for the year, and customize lesson plans for G1-G8 with ready-to-go lessons.

About Schoolio

Schoolio is an educational platform fusing core and interest-based curriculum in a choose-your-own-adventure model for K-Gr.8. Schoolio is helping parents and educators around the world access a vertical and horizontal variety of secular curriculum bundles for math, language, science, and social studies that is customizable and easy to use & teach. We believe with academic choices; students will own the outcome.

