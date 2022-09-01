NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Weber Inc. WEBR

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Weber Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2022

The complaint alleges that during the class period Weber Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through"; (4) the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. LTCH

Class Period: May 13, 2021 - August 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE

Class Period: June 15, 2021 - August 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

Throughout the class period, Azure Power Global Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

