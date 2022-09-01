NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Missfresh Limited MF

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

The MF lawsuit alleges Missfresh Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement

and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MF: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/missfresh-loss-submission-form?id=31313&from=1

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

MINISO Group Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with People's Republic of China authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MNSO: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/miniso-group-holding-limited-lawsuit-submission-form?id=31313&from=1

Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. LTCH

Class Period: May 13, 2021 - August 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The LTCH lawsuit alleges Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in LTCH: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/latch-inc-f-k-a-ts-innovation-acquisitions-corp-class-action-submission-form?id=31313&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: