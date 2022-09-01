Miami Vice: Event Planning, Marketing, Auto Sales Company by Rasiel Reyes. Live the Amazing Miami Vice Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Organizing an event is a difficult task. There are many things organizers have to take into consideration to make the attendants have the best experience possible: location, target, space capacity, food, drinks, personnel, etc. If we're talking about an entertaining event, then there are other extra things to consider: what type of entertainment is the target looking for, music, DJs, special shows, lighting, and others.

Miami Vice is a top events and entertainment company in Miami led by Rasiel Reyes and his partner Ángel Sánchez. This company divides itself in 3 main branches: Miami Vice Marketing Group, Miami Vice Backstage and Miami Vice Auto Sales .

It started as an event planning company and thanks to its success, it has been able to scale in the other industries as well. Miami Vice has worked with highly recognized artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, Annuel, Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel, Farruko and many others.

Miami Vice Backstage is a special segment in their Youtube channel where they show everything that happens behind the scenes. The big organization that their amazing events require. The idea was born as a way to allow people outside of Miami who can't assist their events to connect with what they do. It has been a huge success, reaching 100 thousand subscribers, earning the first Youtube plaque award.

How did they reach these levels of success? "The alliances I made throughout my career motivated me to open my own business. Understand that I was good at what I do, and partnering with Ángel was key to our success. Later, we added different qualified people to our team for every area that we develop", comments Rasiel. This duo works to never leave a detail behind and to guarantee the event fulfills the expectations of everybody.

Nevertheless, not everything went as planned. During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, all their businesses had to close, just after Rasiel invested a great deal of his savings. It was very rough and he did not know what to do or how to react to that situation. With good effort, they designed and executed diverse strategies to overcome the crisis, and ended up being one of the best stages of growth and prosperity.

Nowadays, Miami Vice is one of the biggest event enterprises in all of Miami with the top artists of the moment. Additionally, their Youtube channel continues growing due to its attractive content. People are interested in knowing the backstage of all their events, in the exclusive interviews with their allied artists and unreleased shots.

For his next plans, Rasiel is developing a new restaurant chain for 2023 alongside his partner. Stay tuned to his webpage for more details and information. Miami Vice will continue to stand out from its competitors by innovating, presenting new ideas and experiences to their clients, so they can have an amazing and unforgettable experience.

