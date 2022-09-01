Dallas Fan Festival is BACK! Three-day Pop Culture Playground Comes to North Texas October 14-16, 2022

Tickets on Sale NOW For Dallas Fan Festival

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Fans are celebrating the return of the Dallas Fan Festival this Fall, running from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Irving Convention Center located at 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 76039.

"Thousands of fans will experience celebrity guests, shopping, family fun, cosplay and unbelievable programming all weekend long," says Andrew Moyes, VP of FAN EXPO HQ, the largest producer of pop culture events in the world. Dallas Fan Festival promotes the foundation of ‘Discover. Celebrate. Belong' in a unique way in Irving/Las Colinas, the exciting entertainment hub just north of Dallas.

Dallas Fan Festival's perennial main attractions include celebrity photo ops and meet and greets, the chance to meet legendary comic book creators and an unrivaled shopping experience. "This year, being so close to Halloween, it only makes sense to embrace the ‘spooky' so we are including some contests like the Amazing(ly Terrifying) Race, the Dallas Fan Fest Pumpkin Creation contest, a Scream Supreme contest, and a Monstrous Cosplay Contests to determine the scariest cosplay of them all," says Moyes.

Additional programming and guests will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event including local partners who will come together to celebrate the wonders of the pop culture community that is thriving in North Texas and beyond.

Tickets are on sale now. Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com/dallasfanfestival.

MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

DETAILS: Dallas Fan Festival Dallas runs Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16, 2022

Friday, October 14 from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P. M.

Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, October 16 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The Irving Convention Center is located at 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 76039

ABOUT: With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas Fan Festival and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

