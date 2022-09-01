Dr. Gaurav Puri, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Southlake Regional Health Centre joins Cloud DX's board of directors

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Cloud DX CDXCDXFF, a leading digital health platform and provider of virtual and remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Puri, M.D., to the board as an independent director, effective September 1, 2022.

With over 11 years of emergency medicine experience, Dr. Puri is the current Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Southlake Regional Health Centre and a lecturer at the University of Toronto, both in Ontario, Canada. He holds an Honours BSc from York University and earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Western Ontario. Upon completing his residency in family medicine at the University of Toronto, he completed his emergency medicine fellowship at McMaster University. Dr. Puri is a medical advisor to Able Innovations and business development advisor to Piiva.

"We're very pleased to welcome Dr. Puri to our Board," says Cloud DX Founder, CEO, and Board Chair Robert Kaul. "His experience brings tremendous leadership in the medical field and a track record of advising high-growth medical technology companies, making him a perfect fit for Cloud DX at this stage of our growth."

Cloud DX Co-founder Dr. Sonny Kohli is transitioning a portion of his clinical work to lead Medical and Regulatory affairs at Roche Canada and support digital health transformation at the global pharmaceutical leader. To serve as a senior executive at another public company, Dr. Kohli will step down from Cloud DX's Board of Directors and the Chief Medical Officer position. He will continue as Medical Co-Founder at Cloud DX.

"We're deeply grateful for the incredible contributions of Dr. Kohli as a Director and Officer of Cloud DX and we're pleased he remains our Medical Co-founder. We wish him success in the next phase of his amazing career and are excited to see how his vision and passion for the future of healthcare will support Roche Canada," says Kaul.

Dr. Kohli states, "I am thrilled to take on a new role at Roche Canada and to put to work all the lessons I've learned in 12 years of dedication as a digital health innovator. The highlight of this MedTech entrepreneurial journey has been what Robert, Tony and I have built at Cloud DX. I am immensely proud to be a part of this remarkable organization. As Cloud DX is now a well-established Canadian leader in remote patient monitoring, I am humbled and proud to behold our technology become standard of care for patients across Canada and beyond."

Dr. Puri's appointment is subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

