Lowey Dannenberg P.C. Investigates ZoomInfo Technologies for Potential Violations of Consumer Protection Laws

by ACCESSWIRE
September 1, 2022 1:00 PM | 2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / ZoomInfo Technologies ("ZoomInfo" or the "Company") is a Delaware company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. ZoomInfo is a subscription-based software company that sells access to its database of information about businesspeople and companies to sales, marketing and recruiting professionals.

ZOOMINFO INVESTIGATION

ZoomInfo's express and implied representations governing their Community Edition program guarantee that ZoomInfo will not view, read, or otherwise inspect the contents of users' email communications and only extract "business information" like business contacts and company names from users' email by selectively focusing on address books, email headers, and email signatures.

On June 21, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed against ZoomInfo alleging, among other things, that ZoomInfo (i) unlawfully and intentionally intercepted, accessed, viewed, read, and/or scanned individuals' personal information contained within their electronic communications without knowledge or consent, (ii) subsequently unauthorizedly used, disclosed, disseminated, and/or sold those electronic communications to third parties including marketers, recruiters, and advertisers; and (iii) engaged in false and deceptive representations that ZoomInfo does not access, view, read, or scan personal information contained in users' electronic communications.

If you wish to know more about this investigation or the lawsuit, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714360/Lowey-Dannenberg-PC-Investigates-ZoomInfo-Technologies-for-Potential-Violations-of-Consumer-Protection-Laws

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Business & Professional ServicesLegalPress Releases