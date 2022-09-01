ñol

CONSUMER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Consumers of LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

by ACCESSWIRE
September 1, 2022 12:45 PM | 1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating violations of consumer protection laws on behalf consumers of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") LFST.

The investigation concerns whether Lifestance engaged in violations of consumer protection laws and/or business practices with respect to its marketing of psychiatric services.

If you suffered loss in LifeStance and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at agreco@lowey.comor afarah@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: agreco@lowey.com
afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714359/CONSUMER-ALERT-Lowey-Dannenberg-is-Investigating-Claims-on-Behalf-of-Consumers-of-LifeStance-Health-Group-Inc

