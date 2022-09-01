Digital Identity solution provides an interoperable stepped program to verify online users, increase privacy and safety.

TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.LQIDLQAVF together with Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is excited to announce the introduction of Liquid Avatar's Meta Park Pass, a innovative Web 3 based digital identity credential that allows users to simply and easily prove themselves as a "real person" without disclosing personally identifiable information to a website, gaming platform, eCommerce site and other online platforms. Aftermath Islands Metaverse, a controlled subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., will be the first organization to use the Meta Park Pass to assure its players and users are real people. The Meta Park Pass can be used at all participating Metaverses or platforms without having to create new credentials, making it one of the first interoperable digital identities for the Metaverse. The Meta Park Pass uses a scannable QR code to sign in along with a user's biometrics eliminating the need for usernames and passwords and potentially reducing the opportunity for fraud.

Already recognized as a leading application in the digital identity arena, Liquid Avatar Mobile App uses blockchain based technologies in combination with biometrics to create and secure a W3C Verifiable Credential. The Meta Park Pass is accessed via the users biometric and will be used to determine a user's jurisdiction via verified phone number and self-attested age with an AI verification rating. The Liquid Avatar App's biometric and verified mobile device eliminates duplicate accounts provides a high assurance level that every account is a real user. These features can be used by businesses to create intelligent decision processes for acceptance of users. As adoption of the Metaverse increases and more services are created, The Liquid Avatar Mobile App can provide full verification of users with available KYC (Know Your Customer) services in over 180 countries. These identity verifiable credentials can be the foundation to create unique credentials to improve a user's experience in the Metaverse and other platforms.

With state-of-the-art realistic graphics based on the Unreal 5 engine, using GPU Cloud server technology and Pixel Streaming that allows gameplay without download and enables a variety of devices, including mobile phones and tablets to display realistic graphic environments. Aftermath Islands will be deploying the Meta Park Pass with its unique biometrics and verifiable credentials to create assurance for all its users that everyone is a real person, with one user only allowed to enable one account, based on the individuals' biometrics and other credentials. Users will be allowed to have multiple credentials, avatars, and other items. Aftermath Islands is also working to deploy Decentralized Identifiers to transactions and communications allowing for greater privacy across its platform.

Liquid Avatar Technologies mission is to usher in Web3 technologies that gives the power back to the individuals. Our tools empower people to own, manage and control their identity and digital footprint." said RJ Reiser, Chief Information Officer of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. "Aftermath Islands' Metaverse is an ideal showcase for our Meta Park Pass which will allow users to prove that they're real people and allow businesses and partners a higher level of assurance in their marketing and promotional activities, potentially creating more value for everyone."

According to Verified Market Research, the Metaverse Market size was valued at USD 27.21 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 824.53 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2030. Citi has stated that the Metaverse may be in its infancy, but it could represent a revenue opportunity of as much as $13 trillion and have a major impact on not just key tech players, but also cryptocurrencies.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App and Meta Park Pass supports the migration from Web2 to Web3 and makes it easy for a user to engage with a partner website, Metaverse or platform. By just scanning a QR code, or activating through a mobile URL, eliminating the need for username and password, the user is prompted through their mobile device to accept the credential request and to verify that request with their biometrics. The verified credential will be passed to the site or platform and facilitate a login for the user.

"Aftermath Islands is excited to be one of the first to be able to support a solution that creates assurance for our players and business partners that users are real people," said David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. & Managing Director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "Deploying an interoperable digital identity solution that allows users to manage and control their personal information and data is a true game changer, and has the potential to increase safety, privacy and reduce fraud to create a better experience for all Metaverse participants."

The Meta Park Pass is expected to launch mid to late September 2022. Interested websites, platforms, Metaverses and other parties can contact Liquid Avatar Technologies for a demonstration.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons will allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) is being developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC and the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI").

The Meta Park Pass is a W3C verifiable credential designed for interoperability. The Meta Park Pass contains a verified phone number with country code and an AI reviewed self-attested age and can be expanded to include other unique credentials. Users will be able to login into multiple supported Metaverses with little friction and the platform knows they are a real and unique user. Additional credentials can grant access as each Metaverse matures and provides additional services and experiences.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card with the world's first Metaverse Rewards program.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions. Oasis owns 50% of and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc LQIDLQAVF. Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is being built as an open-world, realistic graphic platform with islands that represent destinations in a global virtual game. In Aftermath Islands Metaverse's virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and items, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through in-game collectible NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose, based on themes and other fair play rules, what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, business, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands Metaverse with fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens. In the future, users will be able to use DUBS, short for Doubloons the Aftermath Islands Metaverse in-game currency.

Supported by digital identity verification, Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a shared virtual open world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch its beta platform in the latter half of 2022, Aftermath Islands Metaverse will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands Metaverse will have an in-game virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

