NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

TGTX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?prid=31311&wire=1

WEBR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/weber-inc-information-request-form?prid=31311&wire=1

TUYA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tuya-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31311&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX

TGTX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 15, 2020 - May 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 16, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?prid=31311&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of the Company's therapeutic product candidates, Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Umbralisib marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma New Drug Application, the Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, the supplemental New Drug Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, or the Ublituximab relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Biologics License Application in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Weber Inc. WEBR

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Weber Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 27, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/weber-inc-information-request-form?prid=31311&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) as a result, consumer demand for Weber's products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to "enhance retail sell through"; (4) the foregoing would adversely impact Weber's financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tuya Inc. TUYA

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Tuya American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 11, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tuya-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=31311&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (a) a material portion of Tuya's China-based customers were engaged in the widespread and systematic manipulation of reviews and product offerings in violation of Amazon.com's terms of use; (b) prior to the initial public offering, a consumer investigation and data breach had exposed an illicit fake review scheme being perpetrated by many of Tuya's clients, among others, which included, inter alia, the exposure of 13 million records of organized fake review scams linked to over 200,000 Amazon account profiles; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, there was a substantial risk that a material portion of Tuya's significant customers would be barred from using Amazon.com's platform, negatively impacting Tuya's business, revenue, earnings, and prospects; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, the registration statement's representations regarding Tuya's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities and expected growth did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, financial results, and trajectory of the Company at the time of the initial public offering, and such statements were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: