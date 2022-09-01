PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
|CENTAMIN PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
|New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United States
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Egypt ETF
VanEck Africa ETF
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|30-Aug-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|31-Aug-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.970000
0.000000
9.970000
115335920
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
10.080000
0.000000
10.080000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B5TT1872
115335920
9.970000
|Sub Total 8.A
115335920
9.970000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Africa ETF
0.049000
0.049000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Egypt ETF
0.057000
0.057000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
5.413000
5.413000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
3.566000
3.566000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
0.003000
0.003000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
0.030000
0.030000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.352000
0.352000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.362000
0.362000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
0.141000
0.141000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
|Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
|115,335,920 shares and 9.97% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|31, August, 2022
13. Place Of Completion
|Tampa, FL USA
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Centamin PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/714338/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.