Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

by ACCESSWIRE
September 1, 2022 10:15 AM | 9 min read

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Egypt ETF

VanEck Africa ETF

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Aug-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Aug-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.970000

0.000000

9.970000

115335920

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.080000

0.000000

10.080000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

115335920

9.970000
Sub Total 8.A

115335920

9.970000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Africa ETF

0.049000

0.049000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Egypt ETF

0.057000

0.057000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5.413000

5.413000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.566000

3.566000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

0.003000

0.003000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

0.030000

0.030000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.352000

0.352000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.362000

0.362000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

0.141000

0.141000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

115,335,920 shares and 9.97% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

31, August, 2022

13. Place Of Completion

Tampa, FL USA

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/714338/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Metals & MiningLegalPress Releases